A pizza chain is going viral for tweeting a photo of an American-flag-themed pizza decorated with olives and pepperoni on September 11

Ledo Pizza appears to have tweeted, then deleted, a photo of a pizza decorated with olives and pepperoni to look like the American flag on Wednesday, September 11.

The tweet was captioned #NeverForget.

Ledo Pizza did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, and many people on Twitter are asking the chain to explain the tweet and its disappearance.

Ledo Pizza seems to have quickly deleted the tweet, later tweeting a photo of an American flag. However, a number of Twitter users took screenshots of the image before its disappearance.

Hey, why’d you delete the pizza picture? pic.twitter.com/DPdqu2y3M0 — ChippedFrontTeeth (@noises_nonsense) September 11, 2019

Why did you delete the pizza? Did you want us to…forget? pic.twitter.com/5I7jdAeEFp — The Jeopardy Bridesmaid (@JakeMHS) September 11, 2019

Ledo Pizza did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. The chain has also not responded to people on Twitter asking about the original tweet and its deletion.

Brands have struggled to respond appropriately on social media when attempting to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001.

In 2013, AT&T apologized after tweeting an image of a Blackberry Z10 taking a photo of the two columns of light at Ground Zero. A number of other brands have been mocked for tone-deaf 9/11 tweets over the past 18 years, with many accounts now avoiding tweeting in remembrance altogether.