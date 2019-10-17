Lee Hsien Loong was ‘stunned and terrified’ when asked to sing Catholic High school song for alumni’s 50th anniversary

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sings the Catholic High school song in a tribute video created by the Catholic High Alumni association for its 50th anniversary. YouTube/Catholic High Alumni

As leader of one of the world’s strongest nations, there’s probably not a lot of things that can intimidate Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

But the premier joked on Wednesday (Oct 16) that he was “stunned and terrified” when he was approached to sing a song on video – and not just any song, but one which he learned and sang daily as a young schoolboy in Singapore’s early years.

“I was pleasantly surprised (actually stunned and terrified :)) when they asked me to join other Catholic High alumni to sing the school song for their anniversary video,” PM Lee wrote on Facebook.

“It has been years since I attended morning assembly, and I still remember the words, though I was never a very good singer!” he added.

The Prime Minister received secondary education and graduated from Catholic High School in 1969 when he was 17 years old. Despite the 50-year gap, the PM said in his post that he still remembered the lyrics to the school anthem.

Two years after his graduation, Lee was awarded the President’s Scholarship and Singapore Armed Forces Overseas Scholarship to study mathematics at Cambridge University’s Trinity College.

The video, which was published on Sunday, was directed by alumnus Chai Yee Wei, and showcases various men from the Catholic High Alumni association, including the PM’s former principal, Brother Joseph Dufresse Chang, and former president of the alumni, Song Chwee Him, who is over 90 years old.

Other former schoolboys who join the PM in singing the school song include songwriter Liang Wern Fook, former MP Chan Soo Sen, retired judge Justice Chao Hick Tin and many others.

Despite the PM’s initial reaction to the alumni association’s invitation, many commenters on Facebook have lauded the PM’s effort.

A Facebook user who identified himself as the composer of the video said the PM “did great singing the school song”. “It’s about singing from the heart, and you did just that!” he said.

You can watch the full video here:

