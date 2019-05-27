Lee Hsien Yang’s son just wed his boyfriend in South Africa, where same-sex marriage is legal

Li Huanwu – the second son of Lee Hsien Yang – married his partner Heng Yirui in South Africa on May 25. Instagram/Yirui Heng

After going public about his boyfriend last year, Li Huanwu – the second son of Lee Hsien Yang – married his partner in a ceremony in South Africa on Friday (May 25), a country where same-sex marriages are legal.

Li’s father is the younger brother of Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, making him the grandson of Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, who died in 2015.

Li, the vice-president of business development for Artificial Intelligence platform Afiniti, wed zoo veterinarian Heng Yirui in South Africa after the two visited a national park in Zimbabwe for a wildlife safari experience, according to social media posts from the couple.

“Today I marry my soul mate. Looking forward to a lifetime of moments like this,” Heng wrote in a post on Instagram.

The couple’s union is not legally recognised in Singapore, and like other same-sex couples, they will not be allowed to adopt children if they choose to live in the country.

Under Section 377A of the Penal Code, acts of “gross indecency” between men is a criminal offence in Singapore that carries up to a two-year jail term.

However, the Straits Times reported Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam as saying that generally, there had been no prosecutions for private conduct.

In Asia, Taiwan’s Parliament legalised same-sex marriage earlier this month in a landmark first for the region, as the government survived a last-minute attempt by conservatives to pass watered-down legislation.

Read also: