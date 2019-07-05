Lee Iacocca, the auto industry titan who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy and launched the Ford Mustang, has died. Here’s a look at his incredible life and career.

Lee Iacocca, the auto industry titan who served as CEO of Chrysler and president of Ford during a nearly 50-year career in the business, died at his Southern California home on Tuesday, July 2.

Iacocca was one of the most colorful and most celebrated car-company executives. Among other things, he is credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s.

Here’s a look at Iacocca’s storied life and career.

1924

caption Allentown, Pennsylvania. source Paul Sableman/Flickr

Lido Anthony “Lee” Iacocca is born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Italian immigrant parents who were operating Yocco’s Hot Dogs.

Source: Lehigh Valley Live

1945

caption Princeton University. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Iacocca graduates from Lehigh University with a degree in industrial engineering. He received his master’s degree in engineering from Princeton one year later, in 1946.

Source: The New York Times

1946

Ford Motor Company hires Iacocca as an engineer, but he soon makes the transition into sales.

Source: The Detroit News

1956

caption Not an actual photo of Lee Iacocca and Mary McCleary. source Jon Harris/Contributor/Getty Images

Iacocca marries Mary McCleary, a receptionist at a Ford Motor Company office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: The Washington Post

1964

Iacocca is credited with bringing the Ford Mustang onto the market. He landed several promotions at Ford after this, and within two years of the Mustang’s launch, the one-millionth example of the car rolled off the assembly line.

Source: Barron’s and Automotive News Europe

1970

Iacocca becomes the president of Ford. He introduced the Ford Mustang II three years later, in 1973.

1978

Henry Ford II fires Iacocca but is hired by Chrysler four months later. At the time, Chrysler was again on the rocks due to failed expansions, debt, skyrocketing gas prices, falling sales and increasing international competition.

Source: NBC News

1979

Iacocca becomes Chrysler’s CEO.

1980

President Jimmy Carter signs the Chrysler Corporation Loan Guarantee Act of 1979, which gave Chrysler $1.5 billion in federal loans after Iacocca petitioned the US government for assistance. The money would help save the struggling automaker from bankruptcy.

Iacocca also set about cutting production costs, revamping operations and creating a stronger advertising campaign that attracted buyers around the US. The company repaid its government loan seven years early and, by 1984, pulled in more than $2.4 billion in profit, solidifying Iacocca’s fame as an intrepid automotive executive.

Source: Bloomberg

1983

caption The Iacocca Family Foundation source The Iacocca Family Foundation

Iacocca’s first wife Mary McCleary dies from complications of diabetes. Iacocca later establishes the Iacocca Family Foundation to fund diabetes research.

Source: The New York Times

1983

Chrysler creates the the revolutionary minivan, which lays the groundwork for the SUV.

Source: The Washington Post

1992

Iacocca retires from Chrysler and dedicates more time to his foundation. He then marries Peggy Johnson before divorcing a year later and marrying Darrien Earle.

Source: Los Angeles Times Archives

1996

caption Lee Iacocca and date arriving at party hosted by Cartier to launch its Tank Francaise watch and to benefit the American Foundation for Aids Research (Amfar). source Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Iacocca appeared on the cover of Fortune magazine. In an extensive interview with the publication, he declared that he had “flunked retirement.”

Source: Fortune

1997

caption Former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca gestures during an interview in Golden, Colorado, after his new company EV Global Motors acquired equity interest in Unique Mobility, Inc., a electric vehicle company, July 24, 1997. source REUTERS/Gary Caskey/File Photo

Iacocca revived his career, founding EV Global Motors in 1997. “I plan to provide a range of new and exciting electric vehicles that are quiet, clean, safe, and fun,” he told The Washington Post’s Warren Brown at the time.

Source: The Washington Post

2007

caption Lee Iacocca in 2008. source Bennett Raglin/WireImage

The automotive legend wrote his third book, “Where Have All the Leaders Gone?”

2019

caption Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca attends the 2011 Ellis Island Family Heritage awards at the Ellis Island Immigration Museum on April 13, 2011 in New York City. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lee Iacocca dies from complications of Parkinsons Disease on July 2, 2019, at the age of 94.