See inside the $26 million Bel Air estate where legendary Ford and Chrysler exec Lee Iacocca lived

Lee Iacocca’s Bel Air estate has been listed at almost $26 million, six times more than he originally purchased the property for.

Iacocca was a former executive of both Ford and Chrysler and is credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy.

During its heyday, the 10,682 square feet home was visited by the likes of Betty White and Frank Sinatra.

Iacocca died aged 94 in July 2019.

Late Lee Iacocca’s Bel Air estate has been listed at almost $26 million, six times more expensive than he originally purchased the property for.

Iacocca – an automotive industry titan – was formerly an executive at both Ford and Chrysler. He has also been credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s after petitioning the US government for assistance, which led then-President Jimmy Carter to sign the Chrysler Corp. Loan Guarantee Act of 1979.

The auto tycoon is also credited with introducing the iconic Ford Mustang onto the market.

Iacocca died on July 2, 2019 at the age of 94, and the property is now being sold by his daughter Lia Iacocca Assad, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Keep scrolling to see the 10,682 square feet home listed by Hilton and Hyland that has been visited by the likes of Betty White and Frank Sinatra:

The home has officially been listed for $25,999,000.

Hilton and Hyland claims Bel Air is considered one of the most prestigious communities in Los Angeles.

It’s a part of the “Platinum Triangle” that includes Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills.

The neighborhood’s current residents include Elon Musk and Jay-Z and Beyonce, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Prior icons who also called Bel Air home include the likes of Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, and Alfred Hitchcock.

Lia Iacocca Assad told the Wall Street Journal that her father often hosted social events on the estate.

Guests who have been to the property include Frank Sinatra, Priscilla Presley, Betty White, and Bob and Dolores Hope.

Iacocca first purchased the home in 1993 for $4.25 million…

…which is six times less than its current listing price.

Iacocca purchased the property after stepping down from his position as CEO and chairman of Chrysler, according to Hilton and Hyland.

This home is 10,682 square feet.

It’s build in an Italianate — or Tuscan — style.

It was the most popular home architecture style in the US between 1840 to 1885.

The home sits near the Bel-Air Country Club and Hotel Bel-Air.

It has five bedrooms…

…and eight bathrooms.

The fifth bedroom is in a staff apartment.

The staff apartment also has a bathroom and a dining room.

There is also a tennis court on the property…

…which sits on the acre manicured of land.

The backyard also has a pool.

There is a library adorned with wooden walls and a coffered ceiling.

The formal dining room has a large chandelier and leads into the backyard.

There are five fireplaces throughout the estate.

David Kramer, one of two listing agents, told the Wall Street Journal that the home is in “good condition.”