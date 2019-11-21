Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) Launches Inaugural Festival of Ideas 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 November 2019 – Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Republic of Indonesia will speak at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) on globalisation & de-globalisation today. Her speech will be part of the keynote address for the inaugural four-day Festival of Ideas organised by LKYSPP.









Over 60 leaders from academia, public and private sectors will gather at the inaugural festival to shed light on the great public policy challenges of our time, and the need for a new trajectory of improved governance and sustained economic progress.

Attracting more than 1,000 attendees participating in over 40 sessions discussing policy challenges in the world, the festival includes prominent heavyweights from local ministers, private sector leaders, foreign affairs columnists to members of parliament.





“Amidst changing times and shifting global power, it is important for rigorous dialogue so that we can gain deeper insights on the dynamics in Asia and its growing influence on global affairs. This gathering of prominent leaders in the public, private sector and academia, will enable us to recognise and identify solutions to upcoming governance challenges in Asia,” said Danny Quah, Dean and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics, LKYSPP.

The festival covers a multidisciplinary analysis of globalisation and de-globalisation, data and connectivity, public health and well-being, and urbanisation of the global environment.





Highlights of the festival include:





Speaker Session Details Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Republic of Indonesia ASEAN Lecture Series: Keynote Speech 20 Nov 2019, 12.30pm — 1.30pm Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education, Ministry of Education Dialogue with Minister: Governance Issues of Our Time 22 Nov 2019, 5.30 — 6.30pm Noeleen Heyzer, Under- Secretary- General of the United Nations (2007 — 2015) Social Capital Lecture Series: Social Capital and the New Social Contract 21 Nov 2019, 5 — 6pm Thomas Friedman, Foreign Affairs columnist, The New York Times, USA Globalisation vs De-globalisation: What is the World’s Future? How to Thrive in the Age of Acceleration 20 Nov 2019, 10.30 — 12pm 21 Nov 2019, 1.30 — 3.30pm Janette Garin, Former Minister of Health, Senior Deputy Minority Leader of Philippine Congress Vaccine Hesitancy – Ideas to Overcome Challenges 21 Nov 2019, 12.30 — 2pm Chetan Bhagat, Author, Motivational Speaker and Screenplay Writer India Positive: A Fireside Chat with Chetan Bhagat 23 Nov 2019, 2.30pm — 3.30pm Lien Choong Luen, General Manager, Gojek Singapore Technology Innovation, Politics and Public Policy 21 Nov 2019, 11.00 — 12.30pm Lionel Yeo, CEO Advisor, Grab Should Governments be Wary of Big Tech 21 Nov 2019, 1pm — 2pm

