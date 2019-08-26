Lee Kum Kee Uplifts the Hope as Chef Programme in Malaysia by Inviting Michelin-starred Chef Kwok-keung Chan to Share His Culinary Secrets of Success

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 26 August 2019 – Lee Kum Kee, the inventor of Oyster Sauce with a glorious history of 131 years, has spared no effort in promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide and nurturing future culinary talents. Stepping into the second year of its Hope as Chef programme in Malaysia, Lee Kum Kee uplifted the programme by inviting Hong Kong Michelin-starred Chef Kwok-keung Chan (KK Chan) to host an exclusive culinary exchange session to share his culinary secrets of success with aspiring Hope as Chef students at the Malaysia Selangor and Federal Territory Ku Su Shin Choong Hung Restaurant Association (KUSU) today.









All smiles and thumbs up! (Seated from Left to Right) Mr. Jason Er, Business Manager of Lee Kum Kee Malaysia, Mr. Heng Swee Seng, Senior General Manager of Lam Soon Edible Oils Sdn. Bhd., Mr. Leslie Lau, Managing Director – South Asia of Lee Kum Kee , Michelin-starred Chef Kwok-keung Chan and Datuk Dr. Lum Tuck Loy, President of KUSU , surrounded by the students of Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef Programme

Lee Kum Kee Malaysia Hope as Chef student demonstrates knife skills during the exclusive culinary exchange session

Lee Kum Kee Malaysia Hope as Chef students pictured with Hong Kong Michelin-starred Chef Kwok-keung Chan





Expanded to Malaysia in 2018, Lee Kum Kee Hope as Chef programme is a scholarship programme for young chefs to have professional Chinese culinary training in KUSU, honing their skills in realising the culinary dreams and contributing towards the development of the Chinese culinary industry in the long run. After 1-year professional training, 12 Hope as Chef students showcased their culinary creations and knife skills at the event, and received encouragement from Chef KK Chan. The Chef also shared his expertise and innovative recipes in a cooking demonstration.





Lee Kum Kee is committed to promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide. “To live up to our core values of “sharing fruits of success” and “benefitting the community”, we started the Hope as Chef programme in Malaysia last year to nurture culinary talents. With our longstanding commitment to this programme, we continue our support and invited Michelin-starred Chef KK Chan to share his exquisite cooking skills and experience with the students. We hope all participating students could treasure this opportunity to learn from Chef KK Chan, and continue to strive hard to be the next Michelin-starred chefs,” said Mr. Leslie Lau, Managing Director – South Asia of Lee Kum Kee.





Speaking at the session, Chef KK Chan stressed the importance of guiding young chefs on their culinary journey. ” Malaysia is famous for multicultural food. It serves as a unique proposition for chefs who are interested in expanding their culinary knowledge. I really appreciate Lee Kum Kee for extending the Hope as Chef programme to Malaysia. It encourages, promotes and imparts sufficient knowledge to the upcoming generations of local chefs to ensure they have the proper base or platform to succeed,” said Chef KK Chan.





The Malaysian arm of the hope as Chef programme is in partnership with KUSU, a reputable professional Chinese cuisine chef training centre in the country and is the first country outside China where Lee Kum Kee has launched this programme. “We are very proud to be the partner of Lee Kum Kee to launch this programme. Lee Kum Kee and KUSU share the same goal and mission in promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide and nurturing culinary talents. We get to play an integral role in the development of these young Malaysian chefs,” said Datuk Dr. Lum Tuck Loy, President of KUSU. “We will join hands with Lee Kum Kee to expand further and benefit more aspiring young Malaysian chefs in the future,” he added.





First rolled out in China in 2011, the Hope as Chef programme has benefitted some 750 aspiring youngsters, contributing towards the development of the Chinese culinary industry and promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide.





About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 131 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a well-known household name of Chinese sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and “a symbol of quality and trust”. Spanning over a century, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned Chinese multinational corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.





About Chef Kwok-keung Chan

Chef KK Chan boasts nearly three decades’ worth of experience in gastronomy, with expertise in Beijing, Huaiyang, Sichuan and Cantonese cuisines. He is the founder of the Yuet Lai Shun restaurant in Hong Kong, which the Michelin Guide lauded as “Inspectors’ favourites for good value”. Chef KK Chan is the Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong International Culinary Art Association and has also hosted several cooking television programmes in Hong Kong.



