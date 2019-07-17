Take a look inside the stunning lakeside hotel in India that was just voted the best in the world

caption The Leela Palace Udaipur — a picturesque lakeside resort in Rajasthan, India — has been voted the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure readers. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palace Udaipur – a picturesque lakeside resort in Rajasthan, India – has been voted the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure readers.

The stunning, modern-day palace lures visitors from far and wide with its beautiful scenery, personalized accomodations, and luxurious amenities.

Leela Palace Udaipur also boasts 72 rooms and eight suites, as well as multiple upscale restaurants and a world-class spa.

Check out 20 photos showing what it’s like to stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

Welcome to The Leela Palace Udaipur, a stunning, 80-room resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.

The hotel, which sits on the banks of Lake Pichola, was just voted the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure readers.

Guests can see the lake during a luxurious boat transfer provided by the resort.

caption A boat ride to The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

And once they reach the shore, guests navigate stunning koi ponds and pristine gardens on their way into the palace.

caption Arrival at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Guests are greeted at the door, and the opulence of the hotel is evident upon first glance.

When they reach reception, guests quickly see that “the staff will go above and beyond” to organize their accommodations and excursions, according to Travel + Leisure.

Standard rooms, including some that overlook Lake Pichola, still boast lavish accommodations.

caption A lake-view room at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

But the hotel’s suites are truly magnificent.

caption The Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Combining modern elegance with traditional Indian style, the Maharaja Suite — the most extravagant at the resort — boasts 3,585 square feet of space complete with a living room, study, dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

caption The Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

And if you’re looking for a relaxed and romantic atmosphere, the in-suite king-size bathtub and Jacuzzi almost certainly will not disappoint.

caption The Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

But all of this luxury costs a pretty penny: $9,914 per night, to be exact.

caption The Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palace, Hotels and Resorts

Once guests get hungry, they have a variety of dining options to choose from.

caption The Dining Room at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

For fine dining, the hotel’s Sheesh Mahal rooftop restaurant has an authentic and upscale Indian menu with stunning views of Rajasthan’s heritage city and Lake Pichola.

caption Sheesh Mahal at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

And in the morning, guests can enjoy a champagne breakfast with the same breathtaking scenery.

caption Sheesh Mahal at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

When they get thirsty, patrons can head to the walk-in wine cellar at The Dining Room.

caption The Wine Cellar at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Or they can visit The Library Bar for cognacs and single malts as wells as wine and champagne.

caption The Library Bar at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Guests can also achieve peak relaxation at the resort’s spa by ESPA, which offers personalized holistic treatments that come with a tea ritual.

caption The spa at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

And the pool area is equally as luxurious as the rest of the hotel.

caption An outdoor pool at The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India. source The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

If visitors are ever inclined to leave the hotel grounds, they can explore Udaipur, otherwise known as “Venice of the East.” Sites like the City Palace and 18th-century Sajjangarh Fort are located nearby.

caption The City Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India. source Vijay Mathur/Reuters

Rooms at The Leela Palace Udaipur start at $991, or 68,000 Indian Rupees per night.