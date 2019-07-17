Take a look inside the stunning lakeside hotel in India that was just voted the best in the world

- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
- The Leela Palace Udaipur – a picturesque lakeside resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – was voted the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure readers this year.
- The Leela Palace Udaipur lures visitors from far and wide with its beautiful scenery, personalized accommodations, and luxurious amenities.
- The hotel boasts 72 rooms and eight suites, multiple upscale restaurants, and a world-class spa.
Check out 20 photos showing what it’s like to stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur.
Welcome to The Leela Palace Udaipur, a stunning, 80-room resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
The hotel, which sits on the banks of Lake Pichola, was just voted the best hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure readers.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Guests can see the lake during a luxurious boat transfer provided by the resort.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
And once they reach the shore, guests navigate stunning koi ponds and pristine gardens on their way into the palace.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Guests are greeted at the door, and the opulence of the hotel is evident upon first glance.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
When they reach reception, guests quickly see that "the staff will go above and beyond" to organize their accommodations and excursions, according to Travel + Leisure.
- source
- The Leela Palace Udaipur in Rajasthan, India.
Source: Travel + Leisure
Standard rooms, including some that overlook Lake Pichola, still boast lavish accommodations.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
But the hotel's suites are truly magnificent.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Combining modern elegance with traditional Indian style, the Maharaja Suite — the most extravagant at the resort — boasts 3,585 square feet of space complete with a living room, study, dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in closet.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
And if you're looking for a relaxed and romantic atmosphere, the in-suite king-size bathtub and Jacuzzi almost certainly will not disappoint.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
But all of this luxury costs a pretty penny: $9,914 per night, to be exact.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palace, Hotels and Resorts
Source: The Leela
Once guests get hungry, they have a variety of dining options to choose from.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
For fine dining, the hotel's Sheesh Mahal rooftop restaurant has an authentic and upscale Indian menu with stunning views of Rajasthan's heritage city and Lake Pichola.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
And in the morning, guests can enjoy a champagne breakfast with the same breathtaking scenery.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
When they get thirsty, patrons can head to the walk-in wine cellar at The Dining Room.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Or they can visit The Library Bar for cognacs and single malts as wells as wine and champagne.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Guests can also achieve peak relaxation at the resort's spa by ESPA, which offers personalized holistic treatments that come with a tea ritual.
- source
- Hardev Singh/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
And the pool area is equally as luxurious as the rest of the hotel.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
If visitors are ever inclined to leave the hotel grounds, they can explore Udaipur, otherwise known as "Venice of the East." Sites like the City Palace and 18th-century Sajjangarh Fort are located nearby.
- source
- Vijay Mathur/Reuters
Source: The Leela
Rooms at The Leela Palace Udaipur start at $991, or 68,000 Indian Rupees per night.
- source
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
