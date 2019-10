This bed frame from popular online startup Leesa is adjustable for better support — I slept on it, and it didn’t disappoint

source Leesa

Adjustable bases seem to be the latest trend in the smart home space, and one of the more recent additions to the market comes from perennially dependable Leesa.

I’ve always been a huge fan of Leesa’s mattresses, and so it came as no surprise that its new adjustable base is a real game changer when it comes to restfulness, too.

While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that some other adjustable bases do (like a USB charging port or a massaging option), it makes up for it with its whisper-quiet motor that will let you adjust your sleeping position without disturbing your partner (or your cat, or whatever).

As one of the more affordable adjustable bases around, this is a serious contender for being one of the best bases I’ve seen yet.

Adjustable bases, a bizarre concept not 12 months ago, now seem about as ubiquitous as the bed-in-a-box brands that make them. It’s unclear exactly when we decided that the best way for us to get some quality sleep was with a bed that seems to draw inspiration from a dentist’s chair, but honestly, now that I’ve slept on quite a few, I’m not complaining. One of the newer arrivals on the adjustable base market comes from Leesa, the bed-in-a-box company that probably makes my very favorite mattress. As such, I had high hopes for the adjustable base, and I have to say, it did not disappoint.

First off – setup. The base is heavy, and there’s no getting around it. The whole package weighs in at just under 150 pounds, so unless you’re superhuman, you’ll probably want a friend to help you bring it into your home. But once that’s squared away, the actual assembly of the base is extremely straightforward. Instructions are clear and parts are relatively sparse, so once you’ve screwed in the legs and secured everything, you’re ready to rock and roll. Alternatively, you could pay an additional $100 for the white glove delivery and setup service, though frankly, I’m not sure how necessary that really is.

Like the Leesa mattress (with which this base works really beautifully), simplicity is truly at the heart of this design. You won’t find tons of extraneous buttons on the remote for this base, nor will you have the option to have your bed give you a massage (which, to be honest, is quite lucky, seeing as many of the massage functions on other bases basically amount to rather bizarre vibrations). Instead, the Leesa’s main purpose is to allow you to configure your bed and mattress to the exact position you need to achieve optimal rest.

Working in tandem with both the Leesa Original mattress and the Hybrid mattress, this base lets you adjust both the head and foot of the bed with the accompanying remote control, which comes with just seven buttons. You have the option of raising or lowering each side separately, or simultaneously if you’re looking to be a bit more efficient. I found in sleeping that the minutia you’re able to achieve with the adjustments go a long way in alleviating pain and pressure – as it turns out, I do well with my legs and head just barely elevated. The last button on the remote controls the under-bed light, which is useful for all those midnight bathroom runs.

While the Leesa Adjustable Base doesn’t come with built-in presets like anti-snore or zero gravity, I found that I preferred the entirely customized approach. With other adjustable bases, I tended to default to the presets that the company had already provided, whereas with Leesa, I was forced to do a bit more experimentation. Sure, it was a bit time-consuming on the front end, but I certainly ended up with a much more me-specific sleeping position when it came time for bed.

Another great thing to note about the Leesa – it comes with adjustable telescoping legs on its split king version, which allow you to actually change the height of your mattress. I found that useful for deciding exactly how much under-bed storage I really needed. These adjustable legs also allow you to sleep in a different position from your partner, and because the motor of the Leesa is so quiet (notably so when compared to other bases), you can change your own position in the middle of the night without worrying about waking up your bedmate.

The design of the Leesa Adjustable Base closely mirrors that of its mattresses, with its grey upholstery and two white stripes running horizontally across the bottom of the bed. And while that makes for an aesthetically consistent look when paired with your Leesa mattress, this base works well with just about any topper – I used a DreamCloud mattress I was also reviewing at the time with mine to great success.

As for the pricing, this is one adjustable base that actually won’t break the bank.

A Twin XL will actually set you back under $900, while a Queen is a relatively reasonable $1,045. And like other Leesa products, this base comes with a 100-night trial, so you can sleep on it for three months to ensure it’s something you want to keep around.