I slept on a memory foam mattress from popular online startup Leesa — and it was actually really impressive

caption Whenever you’re doing laundry, this isn’t a mattress that you’d be ashamed of your friends and family seeing naked. source Leesa

There are plenty of beds in boxes to choose from these days, all of which promise to have a unique feature to ensure a better night’s sleep.

While I’m not always a fan of foam mattresses, I was certainly impressed by the Leesa mattress, which was not only comfortable, but cooling as well.

As a side sleeper, it’s sometimes tough to find mattresses that don’t leave me feeling achy, but the Leesa is doing the trick.

At $995 for a queen, it’s a very good option for folks who may otherwise be skeptical of foam mattresses, or things that come out of boxes.

At $995 for a queen, it's a very good option for folks who may otherwise be skeptical of foam mattresses, or things that come out of boxes.

You’re not just seeing things – in fact, there are an alarming number of mattress stores throughout the United States. In fact, so common a sight is one of these bedding purveyors that there have been several articles written about why there seem to be more Mattress Firms than Starbucks in some towns (honestly, looking at you, New York City). And now, there are also a plethora of online mattress stores too – sure, Casper may have been first out of the gate, but it seems as though you can’t go online anymore without receiving an ad for a new bed in a box from a new company.

But if you’re looking to cut through the noise a bit and find a mattress that is actually better than what you might find in a lot of the aforementioned brick-and-mortar stores, and indeed more comfortable than some online options, too, then look no further than Leesa.

Its flagship Leesa mattress promises to redesign your sleep experience, and I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised by just how positive my experience really was on the mattress.

The Leesa mattress promises to provide you with “the comfort, support, and universal feel everybody needs to sleep better.” The company leverages what it calls a “unique combination of performance foam layers” in order to “deliver cooling bounce, contouring pressure relief, and core support for amazing sleep.” And frankly, Leesa lived up to its promises.

First things first – before I received my Leesa mattress, I looked up a few existing reviews on Amazon, where the mattress boasts a very respectable 4 out of 5 stars from over 600 reviewers. But of course, I wanted to see what folks said the problems were first. I read things about the mattress sleeping too hot, about visible sags, and about problems with the Leesa lying flat.

Luckily, I did not find any of these issues to plague me during my own testing of the Leesa mattress, but I’ll address each existing concern to the best of my ability.

First off – the mattress too hot complaint. While I am not necessarily a hot sleeper, I certainly prefer the room to be cooler so that I can snuggle into several layers of blankets, and then move to various parts of the bed as I begin to overheat. When I slept on the Leesa, I found that I did not, in fact, have to move to other parts of the bed at all throughout the night. While the area in which I slept obviously became warmer than other parts of the mattress, I did not experience any sort of overheating, which was quite the surprise. This is likely due to Leesa’s 2-inch LSA200 foam top layer, which purports to provide airflow for a cooler night’s sleep.

caption The built-in mattress cover is extremely soft to the touch — in fact, it’s made of the same material as the Leesa Blanket. source Leesa

As for the visible sagging issue, this was certainly not the case in my experience. As soon as I unwrapped the mattress, it expanded prettily, and inflated to a very respectable thickness (which was consistent across the entirety of the mattress). And speaking of pretty, one of my favorite things about the Leesa mattress is that it is, indeed, a very attractive piece of furniture. Its grey and white cover almost looks like something you could just sleep on without a fitted sheet, but of course, that wouldn’t be the most sanitary option. That said, whenever you’re doing laundry, this isn’t a mattress that you’d be ashamed of your friends and family seeing naked. The built-in mattress cover is also extremely soft to the touch – in fact, it’s made of the same material as the Leesa Blanket, which I also own, and cannot say enough wonderful things about (but that’s a story for another day).

Finally, in my experience, there was no problem with the Leesa lying flat. I unpacked it as the company suggested I do, placing the rolled up mattress on my bed frame, and then unrolling it as it expanded. It worked like a charm, and now sits atop my bed as I would expect it to.

When I first began sleeping on the Leesa, one of the key points I kept in mind was whether or not I would feel any stiffness or pain in my side upon waking. As a dedicated side sleeper, I sometimes feel that my mattresses are a bit too firm, and leave my favored side a bit uncomfortable throughout the night and the next day. Luckily, because the Leesa is a foam mattress and quite supple, I did not have this issue.

Indeed, I felt supported throughout my repose, and woke up without any cricks or aches, which was major. I also found that the Leesa was quite comfortable regardless of what other positions I tried out – the two-inch memory foam layer does seem to mold to the body quite well and relieve pressure whether you’re a back, stomach, or side sleeper. For extra strength and durability, Leesa also boasts a six-inch base foam layer, for a total thickness of 10 inches. Not bad for a mattress that comes compressed out of a FedEx truck.

You can check out the full cutaway in the below image.

caption The total thickness of the Leesa Mattress is 10 inches. source Leesa

When it comes to cost, the Leesa is quite competitive.

Shipping is free, and mattresses are built to order, which is another added plus.

Shipping is free, and mattresses are built to order, which is another added plus.

Of course, if you receive your Leesa and decide that this particular foam mattress is not for you, don’t fret. There is a 100-day return policy, so if you sleep on it and dislike it, you can always send it back from whence it came. But if you’re anything like me, that probably won’t be the case.