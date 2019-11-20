Leesa’s Cyber Monday deals are already available — save up to $350 and get free pillows when you buy a mattress

source Leesa/Instagram

Online mattress startup Leesa‘s Cyber Monday deals are already up and running, more than a week ahead of the official December 2 date. The Cyber Monday sale runs longer than traditional sales, too, ending on December 6.

This year, all three of Leesa’s mattresses are on sale, plus you’ll receive two free pillows with each mattress purchase.

Leesa is a certified B Corp that ekes out all other mattresses with its Hybrid Mattress, which is $250 off during the sale. Other Leesa sleep products we recommend are the Original Mattress, adjustable bed frame, and Hybrid Pillow – and they’re all on sale this Cyber Monday.

Since Leesa’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start earlier and end later than most sales out there, you’ll have plenty of time to learn more about the company and decide which mattress you want to buy. Even if you’re not in the market for a mattress, you can still pick up a comfortable sleep accessory like a pillow or sheet set as a holiday gift for someone in your life.

Shop the best Cyber Monday deals from Leesa and other stores below.

The best 5 deals from Leesa:

