This wildly popular mattress startup is offering up to $235 off a new mattress for Business Insider readers as an early Black Friday deal

Thanks to the increasing number of people who want to be able to shop online in their pajamas, there is no shortage of direct-to-consumer digital companies, and a healthy percentage of them are mattress startups. Why? Because you don’t have to go lay down on 15 beds while someone follows you around trying to sell you upgrades, there’s usually no exorbitant delivery fee, and you get to try it out in your home without any pressure for 100 nights (as the new industry standard goes). So really, why not?

There are a lot of great direct-to-consumer mattress options to consider, and Leesa Sleep is one of them. We ranked Leesa’s Sapira Mattress and Leesa Mattress as the best mattresses you can buy overall because they suit all sleeping styles. So did The Wirecutter.

They also happen to be running their Black Friday deal right now – making their already accessible prices even better. Right now, you can get a new Leesa mattress for up to $235 off its original price. You’ll also receive the classic Leesa Pillow ($75) that took them a few years and hundreds of prototypes to make for free.

Leesa’s Black Friday deals:

Take $160 off a Leesa mattress and get a free pillow ($75 originally) [use code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout]

Take $235 off a Sapira mattress and get a free pillow ($75 originally) [use code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout]

If you need a new foundation, too, you can also get $75 off the Leesa Platform Bed (now $720 for queen size) and $100 off the company’s adjustable base (now $945 for queen size). You can find a review for the adjustable base here.

We’ve reviewed both their newly updated classic Leesa mattress as well as their luxury Sapira option, but the break down is pretty simple.

Leesa has done so well in a saturated direct-to-consumer mattress space thanks to its excellent customer service model and a universally comfortable mattress. The company claims its mattress can comfortably accommodate all body shapes and types of sleepers, and that because of its unique design, you don’t have to choose between either plush or firm. In person, we liked them so much we ranked the Leesa mattresses best in our comprehensive Buying Guide, and we have similarly positive views of the Hybrid Pillow ($125) and Leesa blanket ($149), which reporter Lulu Chang called one of the most well-made, comfortable blankets she’d ever used after testing.

It’s also a certified B Corp that has donated more than 30,000 mattresses to those in need and plants one tree for every mattress sold.

Skip the awkward showroom, get your mattress delivered to your door, and spend 100 nights risk-free trying it out. No pressure. If you’re looking for a new mattress, you might want to check out Leesa’s options right now considering how heavily they’re marked down.

