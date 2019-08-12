From Ronald Reagan to Julius Caesar, here are 12 world leaders who were left-handed

August 13 is International Lefthanders Day.

Just 10% of people in the world are left-handed, though many of them occupy high offices.

Just 10% of people in the world are left-handed, though many of them occupy high offices, from Benjamin Netanyahu to Barack Obama to Simon Bolivar, the military general who liberated South America.

Though left-handers make up just 10% of the world, many of them have very important jobs.

A surprising number of US presidents, in particular, are left-handers – George HW Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama are just three of the lefties to have occupied the Oval Office.

According to some research, lefties may be more creative, be better at “divergent thinking” – generating new ideas based on existing information – and face challenges better.

Scroll down to see 11 of the world’s left-handed leaders.

When former US President Barack Obama signed his first executive order in 2009, he said: “That’s right, I’m a lefty, get used to it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a lefty.

Netanyahu writes in a visitor's book as his wife Sara and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look on during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, in January 2018.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is also one of many left-handed world leaders. Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first ever president, has led the country since 2013.

Kenyatta casts his ballot in his hometown of Gatundu, Kiambu county, in August 2017.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has occupied his office since 2004, also writes with his left hand.

Prince William — seen here in 2015 — is a left-handed royal.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is seen here in Jakarta signing a guest book with his left hand.

Bill Clinton was the third consecutive US president who writes with his left hand.

Here’s his predecessor, George HW Bush…

… and his predecessor, Ronald Reagan.

Reagan in the Oval Office.

Reagan was born left-handed, but his schoolteachers forced him to learn right-handed writing.

Many former US presidents were also lefties. They include James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, and Gerald Ford.

Winston Churchill, Britain’s wartime prime minister, was another famous leftie.

Though there (obviously) isn’t photographic evidence to prove it, multiple historical documents have recorded Roman Empire ruler Julius Caesar to be left-handed.

source Wikimedia Commons

Statues and paintings also depict Simon Bolivar, the military leader who liberated Latin America from Spain, holding his sword or documents in his left hand.