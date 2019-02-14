Legend FC poised to grow mixed martial arts in China

Key global partners include Audie Attar, President of Paradigm Sports Management and Malaysia’s Berjaya Assets Bhd

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 February 2019 – Legend Fighting Championship, a pioneer of mixed martial arts in Asia, is pleased to announce two strategic partners have joined its board ahead of the organisation’s plans to expand into the Greater China region.

Audie Attar, President of Paradigm Sports Management, has joined Legend FC as a founding board member and will play a pivotal role in the business as Legend FC continues to further the reach of MMA across Asia.

Attar and his firm, Paradigm Sports Management, headquartered in Irvine CA, represents more than 40 of the world’s leading athletes across the NFL, Bellator and UFC, including some of the most iconic names in MMA from Conor McGregor to China’s Li Jingliang, Michael Bisping, Cris Cyborg, Tony Ferguson and Megan Anderson.

Over his 15 years in sports management Attar has negotiated the highest purses and endorsement deals in MMA history and was co-promoter of the historic McGregor vs. Mayweather mega-fight in Las Vegas.

Legend FC is also pleased to welcome Berjaya Assets Bhd, an associate of Berjaya Group of Companies, one of Malaysia’s largest conglomerates, as a strategic investor in the MMA promotion.

Berjaya Asset’s business segments are gaming and related activities, property development and property investment, and recreation. Berjaya’s major shareholder owns some of the world’s largest sports assets and will bring a wealth of experience from its management of Cardiff City Football Club, FK Sarajevo, KV Kortrijk and co-ownership of Los Angeles FC.

“When people think of the origins of MMA in the Asia-Pacific region they immediately think of the Legend FC brand,” said Audie Attar, President of Paradigm Sports Management.

“Legend FC is a pioneer of mixed martial arts and together we will chart a new and exciting course for the sport. I couldn’t be more excited about this announcement today and about where the future might lead us.”

Legend FC Chairman Matthew Kwok added the new strategic partners bring extensive leadership experience to the sport of MMA.

“There is a proven global pedigree but perhaps most importantly a strong understanding, respect and appreciation for China,” he said.

“After analyzing the market in Asia-Pacific and seeing the number of promotions that are trying so hard to become the next UFC, we decided to focus on the original market that was of interest: China.”

Legend returned with its relaunch event, Legend 12, on 15 September 2018 in Guangzhou, China. The promotion held its first-ever event in Hong Kong back in January 2010 and went on to shape Asia’s MMA scene for years, launching the careers of up-and-coming fighters onto the international stage.

A date and location for Legend 13 will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Legend Fighting Championship: Legend Fighting Championship (Legend FC) is China’s original mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, which invites national champion fighters from across Asia-Pacific to compete for regional supremacy. Legend is unique among MMA tournaments in that it focuses exclusively on Asia-Pacific fighters. Legend FC is also a stepping stone to enter international competitions. In 2018, Legend FC returned with a new look, and all-professional martial arts fighters from China under international MMA rules.

About Paradigm Sport Management: Paradigm Sports Management breaks the conventional approach to offer a unique level of service that emulates our clients discipline, passion, and determination. With over 17 years of experience, Paradigm Sports Management combines athletic, academic, and professional knowledge to create a formidable synergy, providing a full-service agency with an unmatched efficiency. Our hands on approach provides our professional athletes and corporate clients with strategic, analytical and honest guidance.

About Berjaya Assets Bhd: The company’s business segments are gaming and related activities, property development and property investment, and recreation. Major sports assets owned by Berjaya’s shareholders include Cardiff City Football Club, FK Sarajevo, KV Kortrijk and co-ownership of Los Angeles FC.