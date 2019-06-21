Legend Fighting Championship returns to Macau at MGM COTAI

First multi-fight deal at MGM Theater announced

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 June 2019 – Legend Fighting Championship, a pioneer of mixed martial arts in Asia, is pleased to announce it will return to Macau on Saturday, 14 September for the first of several major events lined up over the next 12 months.





Legend 13 is set to take place at the prestigious MGM Theater under a new partnership with the MGM. Dubbed Asia’s first dynamic theater, the MGM Theater will transform into a world-class fighting venue for the first time to welcome the partnership.





“Macau has major significance for Legend. It was the first international market for us outside of Hong Kong, so we are very pleased to be returning for this historic event,” Matthew Kwok, Legend Fighting Championship Chairman, said.





“Macau will also represent the first of several major events planned for the next 12 months, including a second event at the MGM Theater in late December 2019.”





Earlier this year Legend announced Audie Attar, respected sports manager and President of Paradigm Sports Management, had joined Legend Fighting Championship as a founding board member to play a pivotal role in the business.





“We are proud to partner with the historic MGM brand. It’s a name synonymous with some of the greatest combat sports events in history. Legend has always been known for its electric fight nights and we look forward to writing a new, exciting page in Chinese MMA history inside the magnificent MGM Theater,” Attar added.





The event marks Legend FC’s first return to Macau since 2012, where Japanese veteran Koji Ando defeated Australia’s Rob Hill in the main event of Legend 9.





Legend FC held its first-ever event in January 2010 and went on to shape Asia’s MMA scene for years, launching the careers of UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Li Jingling and Wang Guan.





The promotion returned with its relaunch event, Legend 12, on 15 September last year in Guangzhou, China.





For more updates on Legend FC, please visit www.legendfc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @LegendFCMMA and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LegendFCMMA.





About Legend Fighting Championship

Legend Fighting Championship (Legend FC) is China’s original mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, which invites national champion fighters from across Asia-Pacific to compete for regional supremacy. Legend is unique among MMA tournaments in that it focuses exclusively on Asia-Pacific fighters. Legend FC is also a stepping stone to enter international competitions. In 2018, Legend FC returned with a new look, and all-professional martial arts fighters from China under international MMA rules.