In a major surprise, Nintendo just revealed that a huge ‘Legend of Zelda’ sequel is in development

caption Princess Zelda and Link appear to be in a dungeon or cave. source Nintendo

Nintendo just surprised everyone by revealing a sequel to the critically-acclaimed blockbuster game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

A short teaser was shown of a cutscene depicting Princess Zelda and Link in a dark underground area.

At the end of the teaser, a message directly states, “The sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is now in development.”

A new “Legend of Zelda” game – a direct sequel to the blockbuster Nintendo Switch game, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” – was just revealed by Nintendo.

The Japanese gaming giant announced the game as its “one last thing” at the end of a broadcast focused on big gaming announcements.

A short clip of the prior game’s main characters – Princess Zelda and Link – depicts them facing some form of new enemy in a dungeon. It also appears to tease at the return of series antagonist Ganon, in an incarnation that seems to be inspired by his appearance in “The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.”

source Nintendo

Link appears to be affected directly – Nintendo tweeted out this image following the announcement:

source Nintendo

No other details about the game were provided, but Nintendo confirmed that the game is currently in production for the Nintendo Switch console.

At the end of the teaser, Hyrule Castle appears to lift straight off the ground and float above the planet:

source Nintendo

Check out the full teaser right here: