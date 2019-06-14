The next ‘Legend of Zelda’ game is a remake of a classic Game Boy adventure, and it’s coming to the Switch later this year

caption “Link’s Awakening” leaves players stranded on a mysterious island. source Nintendo

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” a remake of the classic Game Boy title, will be released for the Nintendo Switch on September 20, 2019.

The new “Link’s Awakening” has been rebuilt from the ground up with a unique visual style and a handful of additions to the game.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The next “Legend of Zelda” game will be a remake of a Game Boy Classic, “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.”

Released in 1993, “Link’s Awakening” was the first portable “Zelda” game, which makes it a perfect title to remake for the Switch, Nintendo’s portable hybrid console.

While most “Zelda” games take place in the familiar kingdom of Hyrule, “Link’s Awakening” leaves players stranded on a mysterious island. Link, the game’s hero, has to wake a mythical creature called the Wind Fish to find his way home.

The Switch version of “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” underwent a graphical overhaul, with a cartoonish visual style that’s unlike any other “Zelda” game. But at it’s core, it looks to be the same adventure that captivated fans more than 25 years ago.

Here’s everything we know about the remake of “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” so far:

At the start of “Link’s Awakening,” a horrible storm leaves our hero shipwrecked. Nintendo has animated the opening scenes of the Game Boy classic for the remake.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Rather than the kingdom of Hyrule where most “Zelda” games take place, Link wakes up to find himself on Koholint Island.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Link eventually learns that to escape Koholint Island, he’ll have to wake the Wind Fish, a mythical being residing in a giant egg atop the island’s highest peak.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” has been totally rebuilt from the ground up with a unique visual style that’s unlike anything in the “Zelda” series thus far.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

But like all “Zelda” games, Link will adventure across the map slaying monsters on a quest to save the world.

source Nintendo

While “Link’s Awakening” has 3D graphics, the entire game is played in 2D. There’s even a bit of side-scrolling.

caption Quite a few Mario characters make cameo appearances in “Link’s Awakening,” including these Goombas. source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Link isn’t totally alone on Koholint Island either; talking to the islanders will slowly unravel the mystery behind the Wind Egg.

source Nintendo

And as you explore, you’ll encounter has some fun mini-games and other hidden secrets.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

To beat the game, you’ll have to complete a series of dungeons filled with tough enemies and even tougher puzzles to decipher.

source Nintendo

Each dungeon will have its own boss enemy waiting for Link at the end.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Inside the different dungeons, you’ll find special items to equip, like bombs, a boomerang, and a shield that reflects magic.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

While the new “Link’s Awakening” has been given a complete makeover, it’s still the same classic adventure at its core.

source Nintendo

“Link’s Awakening” does have a handful of new surprises though, like the addition of Dampé the Gravedigger, who first appeared in “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Nintendo has also shown a mode that will let players design their own dungeons using specific room layouts they discover during their quest.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

“Link’s Awakening” is just a few months away, but Nintendo might share more details on what’s changed in the remake before it’s released.

source Nintendo

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” will hit the Switch on September 20, 2019.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

You can watch the full trailer below: