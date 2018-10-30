A ‘Legend of Zelda’ TV series may be the next project from the producer of Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’

caption Adi Shankar onstage for a panel at Anime Expo 2018. source Charley Gallay/Stringer/Getty images

On Instagram, the producer Adi Shankar said he was working with an “iconic” Japanese gaming company to adapt a video game series, with an official announcement coming November 16.

Shankar is already the executive producer of another video game adaptation, Netflix’s “Castlevania.”

The Wrap is reporting that Shankar will adapt Nintendo’s “Legend of Zelda” franchise.

Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda” may be the latest video game franchise to be adapted for the screen, based on a series of rumors surrounding the “Castlevania” producer Adi Shankar.

Shankar took to Instagram on Monday to share that he was “working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video game series,” promising an official announcement on November 16. A day later, on Tuesday, The Wrap reported that Shankar would develop a “Legend of Zelda” series for Nintendo.

Shankar is already the showrunner for another video game adaptation, Netflix’s “Castlevania.” Based on the vampire-hunting games of the same name, “Castlevania” debuted its second season on Friday. Fans and critics alike have celebrated the animated series for its balanced tone and respect to the source material. Written by the comic book legend Warren Ellis, “Castlevania” turns the thin plot of the early games into a tragic tale focused on Dracula, the series’ main antagonist.

The “Legend of Zelda” games are fantasy tales following the adventures of the player/protagonist Link. The name is rather literal; Link is the player’s connection to the game as they take on his quest. In nearly all of the games, the player can give Link whichever name they like, and he never speaks. Instead, the series has used a colorful collection of supporting characters to tell the extended history of the world of Hyrule. Zelda is the princess of Hyrule, typically requesting Link’s help to vanquish Ganon, a timeless demonic force posing a constant threat to the kingdom.

The newest game in the series, “Breath of the Wild,” showed a big shift in storytelling, preventing players from renaming Link while incorporating voice acting and more meaningful story cutscenes. “Breath of the Wild” was widely seen as one of 2017’s best games and has sold more than 10 million copies since launching alongside the Nintendo Switch.

There’s no word as to whether any new “Legend of Zelda” series would be animated, but it would not be the first cartoon adaptation for the franchise. DIC Animation produced a 13-episode animated “Zelda” series in 1989 alongside two other Nintendo shows, “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show” and “Captain N: Game Master.” Unlike the games, Link spoke regularly in the 1989 series, perhaps even too much.