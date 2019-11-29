LEGO sets are up to 50% off for Black Friday — here are the deals you can’t miss

- source
- For Black Friday, select LEGO sets are up to 50% off from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Target.
This Black Friday, select LEGO sets, minifigures, and other products are up to 50% off on all of the top sites, including LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. These sales have already started and run through Black Friday.
Many consider LEGO to be the greatest toy brand of all time. The Danish company has steadfastly maintained a high level of quality in a space where planned obsolescence seems to be the norm. LEGO bricks are designed to stand up to any abuse your child can put them through. The building sets have the power to pull even the most screen-addicted child away from their video games. And, I’m not ashamed to admit that the instructions that come with the sets have helped prepare me for adulthood’s Ikea furniture assemblies and similar tasks.
Earlier this year, my boys, ages 5 and 16, and I had the opportunity to test the new LEGO City Fire Station, which is currently on sale on Amazon. Despite the 11-year age gap, they were able to bond over the project. My five-year-old regularly revisits his big tub of LEGOs when he runs out of screen time for the day.
A deal worth noting on the LEGO website is the NASA Apollo Saturn V, which is a 1,969-piece replica rocket complete with three removable rocket stages. It’s $83.99 marked down from $119.99 so you save $36.
The Disney Train and Station is another outstanding option. This 2,925-piece set is a scale model of the Disney Parks steam train and station. The train has a real motor that you can control using your smart device. It’s $230.99 marked down from $329.99 so you save $99. Plus, when you spend $120 or more on LEGO.com, you get a free LEGO Christmas Tree.
Whether you are an AFOL or need a holiday gift idea for a special youngster on your list, LEGO sets are always a smart solution.
The 7 best deals on LEGO sets
- NASA Apollo Saturn V, $83.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $36]
- Disney Train and Station, $230.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $99]
- United States Capitol Building, $79.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $20]
- Star Wars Imperial Landing Craft, $62.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $27]
- Classic Creative Fun, 900 Pieces, $20 (originally $39.99) [You save $19.99]
- Duplo My First Creative Fun, $20 (originally $39.99) [You save $19.99]
- City Harvester Transport, $19.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $10]
