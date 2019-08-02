LEGO is releasing a replica of the Disneyland train and station that really works

caption Lego is releasing a mini replica of the train at Disney parks. source Lego/Disney

Lego is releasing a mini replica of the Disney Parks’ train and station.

The train comes with a track and can be controlled to move forward and backward via an app.

The 2,925-piece set will be available September 1 for $329.99. Lego VIP members can purchase it on August 19.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The train that circles Disney World and Disneyland can finally be yours.

Lego is releasing a 2,925-piece replica set of the Disney Parks train station and locomotive, and it’s not just for show. The motorized train can move around a 20-piece track along with five mini-figures: Mickey, Minnie, Chip, Dale, and Goofy.

caption Here’s the complete set. source Lego/Disney

It looks just like the one you can ride around the Disney Parks.

caption The Disney Parks’ train alongside the Lego miniature. source Lego/Disney

The motorized steam style locomotive can be controlled using a smartphone or tablet to move forward and in reverse around an oval track. It also makes realistic sound effects.

The train itself has a parlor and passenger car, which can be opened up for play. Each car train connects with magnetic Lego coupling.

caption Here are a few more looks at the train. source Disney/LEGO

The train station has a balcony, ticket counter, and café corner with a small picture frame of a train hanging in it.

caption The inside of the train station. source Lego/Disney

Here’s the box for the set.

caption The front and back of the Disney Parks’ train box. source Disney/LEGO

The Disney train and station will be available September 1 for $329.99. It’s recommended for ages 12 and up. If you’re a Lego VIP member, you’ll be able to purchase it earlier on August 19.