LEGO is releasing a replica of the Disneyland train and station that really works

By
Kirsten Acuna
Lego is releasing a mini replica of the train at Disney parks.

Lego/Disney
Lego/Disney

  • Lego is releasing a mini replica of the Disney Parks’ train and station.
  • The train comes with a track and can be controlled to move forward and backward via an app.
  • The 2,925-piece set will be available September 1 for $329.99. Lego VIP members can purchase it on August 19.
The train that circles Disney World and Disneyland can finally be yours.

Lego is releasing a 2,925-piece replica set of the Disney Parks train station and locomotive, and it’s not just for show. The motorized train can move around a 20-piece track along with five mini-figures: Mickey, Minnie, Chip, Dale, and Goofy.

Here's the complete set.

Here's the complete set. Lego/Disney
Lego/Disney

It looks just like the one you can ride around the Disney Parks.

The Disney Parks' train alongside the Lego miniature.

The Disney Parks' train alongside the Lego miniature. Lego/Disney
Lego/Disney

The motorized steam style locomotive can be controlled using a smartphone or tablet to move forward and in reverse around an oval track. It also makes realistic sound effects.

The train itself has a parlor and passenger car, which can be opened up for play. Each car train connects with magnetic Lego coupling.

Here are a few more looks at the train.

Here are a few more looks at the train. Disney/LEGO
Disney/LEGO

The train station has a balcony, ticket counter, and café corner with a small picture frame of a train hanging in it.

The inside of the train station.

The inside of the train station. Lego/Disney
Lego/Disney

Here’s the box for the set.

The front and back of the Disney Parks' train box.

The front and back of the Disney Parks' train box. Disney/LEGO
Disney/LEGO

The Disney train and station will be available September 1 for $329.99. It’s recommended for ages 12 and up. If you’re a Lego VIP member, you’ll be able to purchase it earlier on August 19.