Here’s the cast of ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ in real life

caption “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” stars some new and familiar faces. source Warner Bros. Animation

The sequel to “The LEGO Movie” is in theaters Friday. After you see the movie, you may be wondering who voiced some of the characters in the movie.

INSIDER breaks down the new and returning cast from Will Arnett and Channing Tatum to the director of “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” is in theaters Friday. Five years after the first movie, the sequel reunites Wyldstyle, Emmet, and the pint-sized Batman with an attitude as they fight off some new foreign Lego invaders.

While you may know some of the voices in the movie right away, you may be surprised by some of the other stars who lent their voices to new characters and classic DC superheroes in the sequel. Even producer and writer Chris Miller has a few roles in the sequel.

Keep reading to see the faces behind the “The LEGO Movie 2.”

Elizabeth Banks is back as Lucy aka Wyldstyle.

After the world as they know it is ravaged into an apocalyptic wasteland, Lucy is concerned that Emmet isn’t tough enough for this brave new world and encourages him to change.

Chris Pratt plays not one, but two characters this time around.

Pratt reprises his role as the lovable Emmet Brickowski, Lucy’s love interest, and a new character, Rex Dangervest, in the sequel. Dangervest is essentially a mashup and parody of some of Pratt’s big roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.”

In the sequel, Emmet will have to go on a mission to save some of his kidnapped friends, including Lucy and Batman.

Will Arnett is back as the Caped Crusader after his standalone Lego Batman movie.

caption A few years may have passed, but Batman’s still the same guy who takes himself way too seriously. source Warner Bros., Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Batman is still full of himself in the sequel, but this time around he meets someone who chips away at his brooding, dark exterior.

Lego Bats gets his time to shine in the sequel with a special tribute to all of the men who have played Batman.

His butler, Alfred Pennyworth, is voiced by Ralph Fiennes.

caption Ralph Fiennes also played Alfred in “The LEGO Batman Movie.” source Warner Bros., Jun Sato/WireImage

The Oscar-nominated actor is also known for his turn as Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” movies, so seeing him play second fiddle to Batman is kind of hilarious.

Alison Brie is back again as Unikitty.

caption Unikitty takes on a new form in “The LEGO Movie 2.” source Warner Bros., Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She’ll also appear in another form as Ultrakatty as she takes on the barren wasteland of the apocalypse.

Charlie Day, once again, voices Benny the Spaceman.

Benny is among the Lego minifigures captured by a mysterious space traveler. Benny seems OK with it though because he gets to fly away in a spaceship, and, as we learned in the first film, he loves those.

Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) once again voices MetalBeard the pirate.

MetalBeard joins Wyldstyle, Batman, and Benny as one of the Lego characters who gets kidnapped.

His “Parks and Recs” comrade Ben Schwartz voices a new character named Banarnar, who’s just a giant banana.

caption Yes, there is a lot of slipping and sliding with his character. source Warner Bros., Sarah Morris/Getty Images

He’s just a clumsy banana who can’t stop slipping. Poor guy.

Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) voices General Mayhem, who kidnaps some of Emmet’s friends early in the film.

In the film’s production notes, writers Chris Miller and Phil Lord like to refer to her as “Darth Vader with sparkly wings.”

Jason Momoa shows up to voice his own Aquaman figure.

Riding the wave off of his $1 billion movie, Momoa has one of the funniest cameos in the sequel.

Wonder Woman’s there, too, but she’s not voiced by Gal Gadot. That’s Marvel’s Colbie Smulders.

Colbie Smulders plays S.H.I.E.L.D agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s one of the few actors to crossover.

If the new character Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi sounds familiar that’s because it’s none other than Tiffany Haddish.

caption Tiffany Haddish was in 2017’s hit “Girls Trip.” source Warner Bros., Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

According to Warner Bros., the shape-shifting Lego character changes into 40 different looks.

Channing Tatum is back as Superman.

caption Superman is one of the funniest scene-stealers in the film. source Warner Bros., John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2018

In trailers for the film, he tells Emmet he now goes by the name Sillyman. (That’s what the “S” stands for.)

Jonah Hill returns to voice the Green Lantern.

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill starred together in Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s “21 Jump Street” franchise. It’s fun to see them as sidekicks again, even if it’s in a playful Lego setting.

Will Forte reprises his cameo as Abraham Lincoln in the film.

caption Will Forte is credited under his real name, Orville Forte, for the film. source LEGO, David Livingston/Getty Images

He has a few small memorable moments in the sequel.

“The LEGO Batman Movie” director Chris McKay can be heard giving Emmet coffee as Larry the barista at the movie’s start.

McKay is currently working on a sequel to “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

The original “LEGO Movie” director, Chris Miller, plays five different characters in the sequel.

caption Chris Miller, left, wrote the story and screenplay for the sequel along with Phil Lord. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty

Each one sounds more hilarious than the next. He’s credited as voicing Chad, Paper Boy, Horse, Plantimals (technically more than one), and Chocolate Bar.