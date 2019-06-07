19 Lego sets that will bring out the inner brick builder (and child) in any dad

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The new “Stranger Things” set can literally be turned upside-down, which references the evil-filled alternate dimension that mirrors reality. source Lego

Lego is one of the few toys that transcends age. It’s enjoyed by everyone, from babies to seniors.

Don’t disregard Lego as simple building bricks. Lego sets can be highly difficult to construct and time-consuming. But finishing one will make you feel proud.

From a castle to a 1960s camper van, here are 19 Lego gift ideas designed for different types of dads, but nearly all will challenge their building skills.

I’m obsessed with Lego, and if you’re buying something for a dad who’s equally passionate, you’ve come to the right place.

There’s perhaps no toy – and an analog one, at that – as fun and rewarding as Lego. The bigger the set, the more complicated it is to build. But like a good Netflix series, Lego fans will binge in completing a build. Once it’s all done, it’s something proud to display.

I’m far from an expert Lego builder, but it’s the one thing that I still “play” with as a adult, and I’m pretty savvy at it. My first super-complex set was the Star Wars Imperial Shuttle, which was the reason for many late nights. Lego then sent me what was the biggest Technic set at the time, the Bucket Wheel Excavator, and challenged me to build it, which took me a few weeks to complete the nearly 4,000-piece set. Whether it’s one of these elaborate sets or something simpler, it’s a de-stressing pastime that’s highly rewarding. If your dad’s like me, he’d say the same thing.

Whether your dad prefers the more advanced Technic or Creator series or enjoys the more whimsical mini figures of City, here are 19 great options that will please any Lego-loving dad.

A ship in a bottle

source Lego

Making ships in a bottle is a hobby that takes time to master, but this one requires just a few hours to create using 962 Lego pieces. It was designed by a Lego fan who actually built a ship in a bottle.

An iconic Star Wars spaceship

source Lego

The Tantive IV is the first spaceship we see in the opening scene of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” in which Princess Leia is being hunted down by Darth Vader (spoiler alert: he’s her father). Of course, your Star Wars-loving dad could have told you that.

A 1950s-inspired diner

source Lego

For dads who love eating at greasy spoons or are from New Jersey (or both), this whimsical set is all about nostalgia. The expert-level set will keep builders occupied for hours and days, but once it’s completed, there’s a lot going on in this elaborate building.

A Mickey Mouse classic

source Amazon

An homage to Mickey’s first appearance, in “Steamboat Willie,” this set is a remarkable facsimile of the animated short. Unveiled in celebration of Mickey’s 90th birthday, it’s a must-have for any Disney fan.

A spooky scene from “Stranger Things”

source Lego

All Lego sets are ingenious, but this one, based on a scene (Joyce Byers’ house) from the hit Netflix series, could be the most clever, to date. The set can literally be turned upside-down, which references the evil-filled alternate dimension that mirrors reality. Many of the show’s characters are included as mini figures, like Sheriff Hopper (and his vehicle) and the creature Demogorgon (sorry, fans, no Barb).

A secret agent’s wheels

source Lego

What dad doesn’t fantasize about being a secret agent, especially one as suave as 007? This Lego Aston Martin DB5 puts you in the driver’s seat of one of Bond’s most-famous cars. Ejection seat, pop-up machine guns, tire scythes, and revolving license plates only add to the fun.

A castle from the Wizarding World

source Lego

Don’t call yourself a Harry Potter fan until you build this model of Hogwart’s, the school where young wizards and witches are trained. Sort the incoming students in the Great Hall, find Hagrid in his hut, or play Quidditch above the turrets. Be warned: Don’t get close to the Whomping Willow tree.

A set you build and code with your kids

source Lego Education

Lego’s Education division has developed a new set that’s designed to be one-part STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education tool, and one-part toy. Kids are encouraged to use their creativity to build whatever they can dream up, and then bring the creations to life by using Scratch (a drag-and-drop coding language) and motorized parts powered by a mini computer. The best part: SPIKE Prime uses existing Lego parts, so kids can expand on it by using the Lego bricks they already own, including Technic components. For dads, it’s a great way to bond with their kids while helping them learn.

A hippie’s camper van

source Lego

The T1 Camper Van is one of VW’s most iconic vehicles. The Lego version nails down all the exterior and interior details, including the window curtains you’d find from that era. In the 1960s it was the symbol of the hippie movement, so if your dad lived through that period, this set is sure to bring back fond memories. There are only 1,300 pieces, which should be child’s play for Lego fans.

An Avengers fighter jet

source Lego

For the dad who’s a comic-book nerd or who loves the Marvel movies, this Quinjet won’t fly, but it does have a weapon that shoots. It comes with six mini figures, so dad can role-play with his kids.

A high-speed train

source Lego

Every Lego City needs a train, and this one lets your mini figures travel in style. As with Lego trains of the past, there’s a motor that drives it, but it’s been updated for today, thanks to a 10-speed Bluetooth remote. Create the standard loop, or expand the train’s travel with additional tracks.

A brick for his drink

source Lego

Even when it isn’t playtime, dad can still use his Legos. This tray lets you make ice cubes in the trademark Lego brick. We recommend you get two or three.

A skyline of Shanghai

source Lego

This set from Lego’s terrific Architecture series captures the familiar skyline of Shanghai, China, including the Oriental Pearl Tower and twisting Shanghai Tower. Other cities currently available include New York City, San Francisco, London, Paris, and Las Vegas.

A wonder of the world

source Lego

With nearly 6,000 pieces, this set is for architecture devotees and history buffs. With its arches, domes, and minarets, it’s as grand as the real thing.

A robot from a childhood cartoon

source Lego

For dads who were children of the 1980s, they probably grew up with “Voltron,” an animated series about space pilots who protect the universe by using robotic lions that join to become a giant humanoid robot. When Lego designs a set, it aims for accuracy as much as possible and here, you can break Voltron into the aforementioned five robot lions (kind of like a Transformer). Even if you don’t understand the plot, your Voltron-loving dad will.

An all-American sports car

source Lego

If your dad loves sports cars, the Corvette ZR1 replica is for him. But this set is actually two models in one. Disassemble the modern vehicle and rebuild it as an old hot-rod.

A small step on the moon

source Lego

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Lego recreated the NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander in brick form. It comes with two astronaut mini figures and a US flag for establishing a giant leap for mankind.

A wind turbine

source Lego

Leave it to Lego to make a wind turbine exciting. Maybe because this model of the Vestas Wind Turbine in Denmark stands 3 feet tall and the blades rotate. A great gift for Earth-loving dads.

A spaceship that travels in less than 12 parsecs

source Lego

As one of the more expensive sets, this ultimate gift is for the “greatest Lego-loving dad ever.” It’s the Millennium Falcon – enough said. With more than 7,000 pieces, you’ll need some room and lots of time to build this.