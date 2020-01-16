Lego makes STEAM education fun with Spike Prime, a learning tool that combines Lego bricks with computer programming

caption Lego Education’s Spike Prime is a new STEAM learning tool that lets students use computer coding to program Lego bricks and components to perform a variety of functions. source Les Shu/Business Insider

Lego Education has officially rolled out Spike Prime, a STEAM-based teaching tool that combines Lego bricks with coding.

After students build their projects, they can then use a drag-and-drop coding app to program their toys to perform a variety of functions.

Lego’s education division is celebrating its 40th birthday. Spike Prime continues the company’s education endeavors for the 21st-century classroom.

It costs $329.95 and is available to buy now from Lego.

Lego bricks are fun to play with, making them a favorite toy among kids as well as adults. But they are also educational and can help develop a child’s motor skills, analytical thinking, and creative expression. Lego has been aware of this, establishing its Lego Education division to bring its products into the classroom. To celebrate its 40th year, Lego Education launched its latest product, Spike Prime, which bridges Lego’s analog brick with digital STEAM education.

Spike Prime takes Lego’s traditional product into today’s classrooms (it’s designed for grades six to eight, or middle school), which center around STEAM learning – short for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. A big component to STEAM is a drag-and-drop, computer-based coding language, which forms the backbone of Spike Prime. In addition to building objects and robots with bricks, students can then program their creations to perform a variety of functions.

Announced last year in April but now officially available to both schools and consumers ($329.95), Lego Education provided us a follow-up demo during CES 2020 (Lego was not an official exhibitor but was in town to demo the product to the media). Here’s a look at what it is, how it works, and our first impressions.

What is Spike Prime?

Spike Prime is a STEAM-based education tool from Lego that involves a kit of 528 Lego and Technic bricks – most will be familiar to Lego fans, while others are custom to Spike Prime, including sensors, motors, and wires. At the heart of everything is the Hub, a programmable control box that the user attaches all the bricks and wires onto. With the hub, you can create a break-dancing robot, a weather station, a hopping frog, or any of the other projects – there are 32 of them at launch. All components come in a box with dedicated compartments for easy sorting; ensuring the pieces go back in the right place is also an educational lesson, as it teaches organization.

caption The Hub is the brain and heart of all Spike Prime creations. source Les Shu/Business Insider

To program the Hub and the accompanying motors and sensors, you’d need to launch the Spike Prime app on a Mac, Windows, or Chromebook laptop, or an iOS or Android device; the Hub connects wirelessly using Bluetooth. At first launch, the app has a quick tutorial that guides you through the basics. The programming language is based on the Scratch coding platform, which is already taught in schools

The 32 lessons start with something as simple as programming an emoji on the Hub’s display, to more sophisticated builds like the aforementioned breakdancing robot. Each lesson guides you through the build – similar to the instruction booklet that comes with a Lego set. However, should the user get stuck, there is a troubleshoot panel.

caption To program Spike Prime, Lego uses a drag-and-drop computer coding language called Scratch. source Les Shu/Business Insider

After the build, you can start programming. Scratch is a drag-and-drop system that lets you build a set of instructions. For example, you can determine how long and how fast to spin a motor that’s connected to a particular port. Students who have experience with this type of coding will find it familiar and a breeze, while teachers and parents may need to spend some time getting acquainted. Yes, Spike Prime isn’t just an educational tool for kids, but it can also teach adults about STEAM concepts.

Playing with Spike Prime

Admittedly, I don’t have extensive experience with drag-and-drop coding platforms, but after an hour of tinkering and creating a couple builds, I got the hang of it. While the hunting-and-pecking for parts is part of the Lego building experience, I appreciate that the Spike Prime components are easy to find in their respective bins – that is, if they were put back correctly. The reason Lego created this organization system is to be mindful of classroom time, since some projects can last around 45 minutes, depending on the student.

caption Spike Prime bricks and parts come organized. source Les Shu/Business Insider

I will be experimenting more with Spike Prime in the coming weeks and will update this review accordingly, but through the tutorials, I was able to get my mind around it quickly within an hour. Building the projects is straightforward for anyone who’s played with Legos, but that’s just half the “fun”, since you’d still need to program it. Unlike computer programming languages that I grew up with, such as BASIC, CSS, and HTML, the drag-and-drop is much easier to grasp; although it can get complex, as I am looking forward to learning with more difficult projects down the line (note: you don’t need prior experience with coding). And, it’s fun to see your creations come alive.

caption I created and programmed this project, Hopper, in about 10 minutes. source Les Shu/Business Insider

Because Spike Prime utilizes existing Lego and Technics blocks, I can imagine kids, after they’ve exhausted the projects, branching out on their own with new creations. In fact, Lego Education even offers an expansion pack ($99.95) of 603 additional components that are designed to prepare kids for robotics competitions, like the First Lego League and World Robot Olympiad. Everything starts with the Hub, but you can easily build on top of it by using your own bricks. As I continue my STEAM education, I am interested in seeing how open the coding platform is for new creations.

caption An optional expansion pack teaches students to build competition-ready robots. source Les Shu/Business Insider

Continuing education

Although Spike Prime’s target audience is middle school kids, it’s also a great tool for parents to become involved with their children’s curriculum and learn a bit about coding and STEAM education. I can also see Spike Prime being a fun toy for geeks, Lego fans, or anyone who likes to tinker with tech. It’s expensive, which is why Lego Education considers Spike Prime a classroom tool rather than a consumer product.

caption One of the more advanced Spike Prime projects is a robot that forecasts the weather. source Les Shu/Business Insider

Spike Prime isn’t Lego Education’s first STEAM or robotics toy, but it’s definitely the first that taps into today’s classrooms. It also bridges education and fun, and judging from the kids’ reactions I saw during Spike Prime’s announcement last year, kids will be naturally drawn to it.