LEGO is releasing a $700 ‘Star Wars’ ship from ‘A New Hope’ this fall

caption You can build the ship seen in the opening moments of the first “Star Wars” movie. source Lego

Lego is releasing a model of the Imperial Star Destroyer from the opening of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The 4,784-piece Lego set will be available starting October 1 for $699.99. Lego VIP members can purchase it on September 18.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This is the Lego set you’ve been searching for.

Lego is releasing a 4,784-piece Imperial Star Destroyer model that’s straight out of the opening of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

caption Unlike Lego’s recent Disneyland train release, this ship isn’t motorized. You’re going to have to fly it to a galaxy far, far away on your own. source Lego

It will be available for $700.

The ship is part of Lego’s ultimate collector series with swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, two blaster pistol weapons, and intricate detailing. It comes with an Imperial officer and crewmember minifigures.

caption Two more views of the Imperial Star Destroyer. source Lego

The ship also comes with an attachable scale version Tantive IV starship that you can build.

This thing is absolutely massive. Just look at the box it comes in.

caption The set is so large that it comes in a massive box. If you have built the Lego Millennium Falcon, that came in a similar-sized box. source Lego

When built, the Devastator Imperial Star Destroyer stands over 17 inches high. It also comes with a display stand that includes a fact plaque.

caption Here’s how the Imperial Star Destroyer looks when on its stand. source Lego

The Imperial Star Destroyer will be available at Lego stores and online here starting October 1, 2019. Lego VIPs will be able to purchase it earlier on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. It’s recommended for ages 16 and up.