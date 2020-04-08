Lele Sadoughi’s Instagram-famous headbands and jewelry are now 20% off until April 15 with this exclusive promo code

caption A knot headband studded with pearls is a classic Lele Sadoughi style. source Lele Sadoughi/Facebook

Lele Sadoughi is a popular accessories brand known for its colorful, irreverent headbands and playful costume jewelry.

If you’re looking for a unique accessory to spice up a simple outfit or a fun gift to give, Lele Sadoughi is a great place to shop.

Even if you don’t recognize the name Lele Sadoughi, you’ve probably seen one of the designer’s Instagram-famous headbands. These accessories have adorned plenty of A-list heads including Shay Mitchell, Rocky Barnes, and Kate Middleton, among others.

But, headbands are just a small part of the picture. Lele Sadoughi is a full accessories brand that makes belts, costume jewelry, headbands, handbags, home decor, and more.

Lele Sadoughi had been working in the fashion industry for over 20 years, including a job at J.Crew where she helped launch what became the brand’s very popular jewelry line before she set out to launch her own namesake jewelry collection. Since the 2012 launch, the brand has expanded to include accessories of all kinds. You can now find Lele Sadoughi pieces sold at more than 75 global retailers including sites like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Saks.

caption The Black Marble Downtown Cateye Sunglasses, $175. source Lele Sadoughi

In a rather minimalist moment in time, Lele Sadoughi’s pieces are maximalist to the extreme. The headbands are chunky and colorful, but still maintain an air of sophistication. The jewelry is loud with bold designs you haven’t seen before, like pearl-studded huggies and big, acetate flower studs. If you’re looking for a statement piece that can make a plain white T-shirt and jeans really pop, Lele Saudoughi won’t let you down.

Insider Reviews senior editor Sally Kaplan loves her Lele Sadoughi headband. “I wear my pearl one with everything from jeans, a T-shirt, and a simple blazer to wild dresses I get from Rent the Runway. The headbands aren’t too tight, so they’re comfortable for me to wear even with my glasses.”

In general, prices range from $50 to around $300, with smaller items like hair accessories on the lower end and bigger items like handbags and jewelry at the higher end of that spectrum.