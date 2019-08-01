A photo of Lena Dunham appearing to awkwardly kiss Brad Pitt has people talking about the double standards of consent

  • The “Girls” actress Lena Dunham appeared to try to kiss her “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Brad Pitt during the film’s London premiere, according to photos from the event.
  • Dunham, who has a brief role in the film, appeared to walk over to Pitt and attempt to kiss him on the lips during the premiere.
  • The pictures prompted some backlash on social media, with many saying it represents a double standard when it comes to sexual misconduct.
  • Some argued that Dunham had assaulted Pitt, since it appeared that he wasn’t consenting to her kiss.
The former “Girls” star Lena Dunham has people on social media talking after photos that appeared to show her trying to kiss the actor Brad Pitt at the London premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” surfaced.

Dunham, who appears in the Quentin Tarantino film along with Pitt, looked as if she was going in for a kiss while the stars posed on the red carpet in London.

Photos from the event show Dunham walking over to Pitt and then appearing to kiss him (somewhat unsuccessfully) on the lips.

People on Twitter had lots to say about photos, with many accusing Dunham of sexually assaulting Pitt.

Most highlighted what they saw as a double standard for men and women in Hollywood and condemned Dunham for what they described as inappropriate behavior.

Dunham has attracted controversy in the past. Though she’s a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, Dunham came under fire at the height of the movement for defending a “Girls” writer who was accused of sexual assault. Dunham has also been criticized for comments including that she wished she “had an abortion” and that she wasn’t racist because she was sexually attracted to the rapper Drake.

Representatives for Dunham and Pitt didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.