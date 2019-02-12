Lena Headey revealed details of the massive ‘Game of Thrones’ wrap party, and said she had to peace out

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey gave The Daily Beast details about the show’s massive final wrap party.

Headey said that there were 2,500 people, including some cast members whose characters had been killed off.

But the actress said she’s “not really good with wrap parties.”

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey didn’t want to attend the show’s huge final wrap party.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the 45-year-old actress, who plays Cersei on the show, described how the cast and crew celebrated the end of the hit HBO show after they finished shooting the eighth and final season but said she didn’t want to stick around.

“There was a massive wrap party, and I’m not really good with wrap parties, but this one was massive – like 2,500 people – and it was in Belfast,” she said. “There were many themes happening and many drinks, but I’m sort of like, ‘Peace out! See ya later!'”

Lena Headey plays Cersei.

Some former cast members whose characters had been killed off, including Sean Bean (Ned Stark) and Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), joined the remaining cast and crew to celebrate the show ending.

“Momoa was there and he’s incredible,” Headey said. “He’s a lot of fun. Everyone was there – the dead awakened and drank a lot of booze.”

After the wrap party reportedly took place in June 2018, some of the cast shared photos from the joyous night.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, posted a photo in Momoa’s arms.

She also shared a photo with her co-star Nathalie Emmanuel as they posed with props.

Momoa posted a series of hilarious photos showing him lifting actor Kit Harington and reuniting with Mark Addy, who played Robert Baratheon.

Headey doesn’t seem like she’s a fan of saying bye. The actress also tried to sneak off the set on her final day of shooting, but her plan failed.

“I knew that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], our creators, were doing speeches and giving everybody these drawings of the storyboards, and I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving.”