Lenovo’s annual sale is full of great discounts on laptops, monitors, PCs, and more — here are the 40 best deals

For its annual sale, Lenovo is discounting devices from its entire range of products, with great deals on laptops, desktop PCs, accessories, and more.

Prices range from the ultra-affordable to the more expensive, but no matter which device you end up buying, you’re getting it at a much cheaper price than you normally would.

Here are the 40 best deals from Lenovo’s annual sale, which runs from March 14 through March 20, 2019.

Lenovo has long been considered one of the most innovative and important companies in the world of PC computing for good reason.

For its annual sale, the company is giving massive discounts to some of its best products, so if you’re in the market for a new computer, now is an excellent time to buy one. Deals range from nearly $400 off the high-performance Lenovo Yoga X1 Carbon laptop to up to 70% off accessories.

The sale runs from March 14 through March 20, with new doorbuster deals arriving each day. We’ve rounded up the 40 best deals from the sale so you don’t have to filter through all the options.

2-in-1 Laptop Deals

caption The Lenovo Yoga C930 (pictured above) is on sale for $1,199.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $300]. source Lenovo

In recent years, Lenovo has become particularly well-known for its 2-in-1 laptops, like the Yoga series. The Yoga laptops offer a high level of performance, a sleek design, and the ability to convert into a tablet. If you’re looking for something for day-to-day use, then a Lenovo 2-in-1 is the way to go.

Here are the best deals on Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops:

IdeaPad Laptop Deals

caption The Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13 inch laptop (pictured above) is on sale for $649.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $250]. source Lenovo

You may not need a 2-in-1 laptop, but there are still plenty of great laptops in Lenovo’s sale -especially in the IdeaPad range. IdeaPad laptops are powerful and well-designed, plus, they’re a little more affordable than the ultra-powerful ThinkPad laptops that are built for business.

ThinkPad Laptop Deals

caption The Lenovo ThinkPad E480 laptop (pictured above) is on sale for $639.99 (originally $949.00) [You save $309.01]. source Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad range of laptops are known for their reliability, high level of performance, and classic design. Safe to say, if you want a powerful laptop that doesn’t go too far with too many bells and whistles, then it’s worth checking out the ThinkPad deals below.

Gaming PC Deals

caption The Legion Y730 Gaming Laptop (pictured above) is on sale for $943.79 (originally $1,209.99) [You save $266.20]. source Amazon

If you’re a gamer, you need something that’s ultra powerful, has decent graphic performance, and looks cool – and Lenovo has plenty of computers that fit the bill. Whether it’s a laptop or Lenovo’s Gaming Cube, check out the gaming PC deals below.

Monitor Deals

caption The Lenovo P32u monitor (pictured above) is on sale for $1,009.99 (originally $1,349.00) [You save $339.01]. source Lenovo

A great monitor can seriously change your computer experience – whether you have a desktop computer or a laptop. Lenovo’s monitors are a great way to expand you work, gaming, or computing life. Monitors range in size and display quality, but they also range in price.

Desktop PC Deals

caption The ThinkStation P920 Tower Workstation (pictured above) is on sale for $1,409.00 (originally $1,879.00) [You save $470]. source Lenovo

Looking for a powerful computer and don’t need something you can take on the go? Lenovo desktop computers have a lot to offer. The desktop deals below range from the relatively affordable, to the ultra powerful and pricey – so there should be something for everyone.

Accessory Deals

caption The Logitech Gaming Headset G933 Artemis Spectrum (pictured above) is also on sale at Lenovo for $169.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $30.00]. source Lenovo

Buying a decent keyboard, mouse, and headset can make computing a little more comfortable and convenient. Lenovo is offering discounts both on its own accessories, and of its partners’ – so if you’re looking for decent gaming gear or want to upgrade your desktop computer, it’s worth checking out the deals below.

Tablet and Smart Home Deals

caption The Lenovo Smart Display (pictured above) is ion sale for either $149.99 or $199.99, depending on which size you buy. source Lenovo

Lenovo also makes some pretty great tablets and smart displays, which allow you to do things like control your smart home, ask Google Assistant questions, and more. These displays and tablets come at different prices, and could make your home a whole lot smarter than it already is.