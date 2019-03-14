Lenovo’s annual sale is full of great discounts on laptops, monitors, PCs, and more — here are the 40 best deals

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- For its annual sale, Lenovo is discounting devices from its entire range of products, with great deals on laptops, desktop PCs, accessories, and more.
- Prices range from the ultra-affordable to the more expensive, but no matter which device you end up buying, you’re getting it at a much cheaper price than you normally would.
- Here are the 40 best deals from Lenovo’s annual sale, which runs from March 14 through March 20, 2019.
Lenovo has long been considered one of the most innovative and important companies in the world of PC computing for good reason.
For its annual sale, the company is giving massive discounts to some of its best products, so if you’re in the market for a new computer, now is an excellent time to buy one. Deals range from nearly $400 off the high-performance Lenovo Yoga X1 Carbon laptop to up to 70% off accessories.
The sale runs from March 14 through March 20, with new doorbuster deals arriving each day. We’ve rounded up the 40 best deals from the sale so you don’t have to filter through all the options.
Keep scrolling to check out all the deals from Lenovo’s annual sale.
2-in-1 Laptop Deals
In recent years, Lenovo has become particularly well-known for its 2-in-1 laptops, like the Yoga series. The Yoga laptops offer a high level of performance, a sleek design, and the ability to convert into a tablet. If you’re looking for something for day-to-day use, then a Lenovo 2-in-1 is the way to go.
Here are the best deals on Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops:
- Lenovo Flex 15, $529.99 (originally $699.99) [You save $170]
- Lenovo Yoga C630, $756.79 (originally $859.99) [You save $103.20]
- Lenovo Yoga Book C930, $839.99 (originally $1049.99) [You save $210]
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13 inch, $599.99 (originally $879.99) [You save $280]
- Lenovo Yoga C930 14 inch, $1,199.99 (originally $1,499.99) [You save $300]
- Lenovo Yoga C930 14 inch Glass, $1,099.99 (originally $1,599.99) [You save $500]
IdeaPad Laptop Deals
You may not need a 2-in-1 laptop, but there are still plenty of great laptops in Lenovo’s sale -especially in the IdeaPad range. IdeaPad laptops are powerful and well-designed, plus, they’re a little more affordable than the ultra-powerful ThinkPad laptops that are built for business.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130 14 inch, $539.99 (originally $799.99) [You save $260]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 130 15 inch, $249.99 (originally $329.99) [You save $80]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330S, $529.99 (originally $679.99) [You save $150]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17 inch, $629.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $270]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 730s 13 inch, $649.99 (originally $899.99) [You save $250]
ThinkPad Laptop Deals
The Lenovo ThinkPad range of laptops are known for their reliability, high level of performance, and classic design. Safe to say, if you want a powerful laptop that doesn’t go too far with too many bells and whistles, then it’s worth checking out the ThinkPad deals below.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, $1,394.25 (originally $1859.00) [You save $464.75]
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen, $1,139.25 (originally $1,519.00) [You save $379.75]
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen, $849.00 (originally $1,449.00) [You save $600]
- Lenovo ThinkPad L380 Yoga, $684.20 (originally $1,209.00) [You save $524.80]
- Lenovo ThinkPad E480, $639.99 (originally $949.00) [You save $309.01]
Gaming PC Deals
If you’re a gamer, you need something that’s ultra powerful, has decent graphic performance, and looks cool – and Lenovo has plenty of computers that fit the bill. Whether it’s a laptop or Lenovo’s Gaming Cube, check out the gaming PC deals below.
- Lenovo Legion Y530 Gaming Laptop 15 inch $739.99 (originally $1,029.99) [You save $290]
- Lenovo Legion Y730 Gaming Laptop 15 inch, $943.79 (originally $1,209.99) [You save $266.20]
- Lenovo Legion C730 Mini Gaming Cube, $1,104.99 (originally $1,299.99) [You save $195]
Monitor Deals
A great monitor can seriously change your computer experience – whether you have a desktop computer or a laptop. Lenovo’s monitors are a great way to expand you work, gaming, or computing life. Monitors range in size and display quality, but they also range in price.
- Lenovo L23i-18 23-inch, $104.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $25.00]
- Lenovo L24i-20 Wide 23.8-inch, $132.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $37.00]
- Lenovo P24q 24-inch, $199.99 (originally $269.00) [You save $69.01]
- Lenovo P27u 27-inch, $453.99 (originally $619.00) [You save $165.01]
- Lenovo X1 2nd Gen 27-inch, $699.99 (originally $899.00) [You save $199.01]
- Lenovo P32u-10, $1,009.99 (originally $1,349.00) [You save $339.01]
Desktop PC Deals
Looking for a powerful computer and don’t need something you can take on the go? Lenovo desktop computers have a lot to offer. The desktop deals below range from the relatively affordable, to the ultra powerful and pricey – so there should be something for everyone.
- Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tiny, $599.00 (originally $799.00) [You save $200]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Small Form Factor, $525.00 (originally $699.00) [You save $174]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P330 Tower, $525.00 (originally $699.00) [You save $174]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P520c Tower Workstation, $789.00 (originally $1,049.00) [You save $260]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P520 Workstation, $979.00 (originally $1299.00) [You save $320]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P720 Tower Workstation, $1,279.00 (originally $1699.00) [You save $420]
- Lenovo ThinkStation P920 Tower Workstation, $1,409.00 (originally $1,879.00) [You save $470]
Accessory Deals
Buying a decent keyboard, mouse, and headset can make computing a little more comfortable and convenient. Lenovo is offering discounts both on its own accessories, and of its partners’ – so if you’re looking for decent gaming gear or want to upgrade your desktop computer, it’s worth checking out the deals below.
- Lenovo Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, $64.99 (originally $139.99) [You save $75]
- Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse, $127.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $22.00]
- Lenovo 300 USB Combo, $14.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $15.00]
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset, $169.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $30.00]
Tablet and Smart Home Deals
Lenovo also makes some pretty great tablets and smart displays, which allow you to do things like control your smart home, ask Google Assistant questions, and more. These displays and tablets come at different prices, and could make your home a whole lot smarter than it already is.
- Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch, $149.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $50]
- Lenovo Smart Display 10-inch, $199.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $50]
- Lenovo Tab E7 Plus Case, $59.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $40.00]
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 3/32 Bundle, $424.98 (originally $499.98) [You save $75]