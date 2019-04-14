Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 is a tablet that acts like Echo Show when docked — and it’s $70 on Amazon right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Amazon
- Traditional tablets have a lot to offer, but when they can be used as smart displays they’re even more functional.
- The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 works as an Android tablet, and can be docked to use as an Alexa-powered smart display.
- For a limited time, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 is a hefty $70 off.
Are you in the market for a new tablet but not totally sure you’ll use it as a traditional tablet all the time? Lenovo has the smart tablet for you. Not only can the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 function like a traditional Android tablet, but it can also be docked to be used as a smart screen with Alexa built into it – and, for a limited time, the tablet is a hefty $70 off.
There are plenty of things that make the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 a great device. For starters, the tablet has a nice, big 10.1-inch display with a full HD resolution. It also has a total of four dual-front speakers, with support for Dolby Atmos – so you’ll get rich audio quality.
Under the hood, the Smart Tab P10 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In case that storage isn’t enough for you, there’s a MicroSD card slot, allowing you to add up to 256GB of storage.
Perhaps the best thing about the Smart Tab P10 is that it comes with a dock, where it can be placed to function as an Alexa-powered smart display, similar to the Amazon Echo Show (also currently on sale for $40 off). When docked, you can use the device to check the weather, control smart home devices, and more.
If you’re interested in the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, it’s worth acting quick – this deal only lasts until April 20.