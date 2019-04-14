Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 is a tablet that acts like Echo Show when docked — and it’s $70 on Amazon right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Traditional tablets have a lot to offer, but when they can be used as smart displays they’re even more functional.

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 works as an Android tablet, and can be docked to use as an Alexa-powered smart display.

For a limited time, the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 is a hefty $70 off.

Are you in the market for a new tablet but not totally sure you’ll use it as a traditional tablet all the time? Lenovo has the smart tablet for you. Not only can the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 function like a traditional Android tablet, but it can also be docked to be used as a smart screen with Alexa built into it – and, for a limited time, the tablet is a hefty $70 off.

There are plenty of things that make the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 a great device. For starters, the tablet has a nice, big 10.1-inch display with a full HD resolution. It also has a total of four dual-front speakers, with support for Dolby Atmos – so you’ll get rich audio quality.

Under the hood, the Smart Tab P10 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In case that storage isn’t enough for you, there’s a MicroSD card slot, allowing you to add up to 256GB of storage.

Perhaps the best thing about the Smart Tab P10 is that it comes with a dock, where it can be placed to function as an Alexa-powered smart display, similar to the Amazon Echo Show (also currently on sale for $40 off). When docked, you can use the device to check the weather, control smart home devices, and more.

If you’re interested in the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, it’s worth acting quick – this deal only lasts until April 20.