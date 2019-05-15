Lenovo has unveiled a preview of the world’s first foldable computer – and it proves foldable tech is not just for smartphones and tablets

The unnamed PC will join Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 family of premium laptops. Lenovo

If you thought Samsung’s Galaxy Fold represented the epitome of foldable smart devices, technology company Lenovo’s upcoming gadget might just dethrone the smartphone-tablet hybrid.

On Monday (May 13), the tech giant unveiled a preview of what it touts as the “world’s first foldable PC” at Accelerate, the company’s largest business event held in the US.

The device – which has yet to receive a name of its own – will join Lenovo’s line of ThinkPad X1 premium laptops, catered to “highly mobile, tech-savvy professionals”, said the company.

“We all want access to a large comfortable screen even on the go, but travel can make this inconvenient or impossible,” it added.

The device comes with an OLED 2K display made in collaboration with LG Display. Lenovo

Lenovo also noted that the foldable PC will be in a league of its own, describing the device as neither a phone, tablet nor any sort of existing hybrid tech. The PC will simply be a “full-fledged laptop with a foldable screen”.

The newest member of the ThinkPad X1 family will boast a single OLED 2K display made in collaboration with LG Display which spans across the entire device. Folding the screen would effectively reduce the width of the PC by 50%, said Lenovo.

The laptop will be powered by Intel and built on Windows. No other technical specifications were revealed in the announcement.

Full product details and availability will be released in 2020, Lenovo added.

