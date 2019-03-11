Leo Paper Group selects Infor as Industry 4.0 transformation partner

Adoption of Infor CloudSuite Industrial for the printing and packaging provider will help drive business expansion and process efficiencies

HESHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today signed a contract with the Leo Paper Group (LPG), a privately-held global printing and packaging company, to implement a suite of Infor solutions that will launch the producer of a wide variety of paper-made products on its Industry 4.0 and smart factory transformation journey. LPG’s products today include books, games, bags, premiums and gift items, as well as product packaging.









Infor & Leo Paper Group’s Signing Ceremony

(left to right: 1-Helen Masters, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Infor Asia Pacific and Japan; 2-Nancy Mattenberger, Senior Vice President of Infor Consulting Services for Asia Pacific and Japan; 3-KING Lai, Managing Director, Group Packaging Business, Leo Paper Group; 4-Johnny Fung, Group Managing Director of Leo Paper Group; 5-Simon Fung, Heshan Factory Director of Leo Paper Group)

The signing ceremony held at Leo Paper’s Heshan plant was attended by local and regional Chinese media who were given a tour of the facility. Leo Paper’s implementation of Infor solutions begins with its Heshan factory and is expected to take 30 months. When the Heshan plant goes live, other sites in the UK and US will follow suit.

Leo Paper has chosen Infor CloudSuite Industrial (CSI) and Infor OS platform for cloud designed to bring business processes and artificial intelligence together; Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software to improve sales targets; and Infor Mongoose for quick web application development and deployment to replace its home-grown system that can no longer keep pace with its expanding global business.

Infor CSI is a cloud-enabled, end-to-end industrial manufacturing solution that will lay the roadmap for Leo Paper to utilize predictive analytics, collaboration, artificial intelligence and other software tools from the same solution to streamline operations for effectiveness, efficiency and productivity. When implemented, Leo Paper will have about 1,200 concurrent users globally.

“We have selected Infor CloudSuite solution which is scalable and can take us on our Industry 4.0 transformation to automate and become a smarter, more intelligent global printing and packaging enterprise that is nimble, highly-productive and efficient,” said Johnny Fung, Group Managing Director at Leo Paper Group. “For example, Infor CloudSuite Industrial will let us respond to the market backed by operational insights that help us make sound decisions while Infor CPQ can help us standardize our bill of materials procedure more effectively to improve sales. These are new levels of efficiency and responsiveness we aim to achieve in our pursuit of higher-quality services. We look forward to working with Infor to roll out the solutions at our sites globally.”

The Leo Paper Group is an environmentally-conscious visionary organization which has a green and digital plan to help transform its business. Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, it is the first private company in Hong Kong to secure a Green Loan, and Leo Paper is deploying funds to transform its facility to be an innovative and environmentally-friendly operation.

The group has seven trading companies in China, North America and Europe; six manufacturing companies in Hong Kong and China, including its Heshan plant; one technology company; two educational institutions in China and nine supporting companies, employing a workforce of 13,000 people.

“Infor is delighted to be working with Leo Paper Group and we especially look forward to rolling out one of the largest number of concurrent users for Infor CloudSuite Industrial in the printing and packaging sector,” said Helen Masters, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infor Asia Pacific. “With our deep commitment to delivering finely-tuned industry-specific solutions in the cloud, Leo Paper has our give-all service to upgrade and transform from its legacy system to a cloud-based system which will be available to the global company on demand — anytime, anywhere — for precision decision-making as it continues on its business expansion plan.”

About Leo Paper Group

Leo Paper Group which is a privately held printing company operates on a global scale. A wide variety of paper-made products, which include books, games, bags, premium and gift items and product packaging, are produced in its own manufacturing plants in Heshan City. The group was founded in 1982 and now has 13,000 employees. Under the holding company in Hong Kong, the group has seven trading companies in PRC, North America and Europe; six manufacturing companies in Hong Kong and PRC; one technology company; two educational institutions in PRC and nine supporting companies.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

