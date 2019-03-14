The Irish prime minister brought his boyfriend to meet Vice President Pence

caption Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, left, took his partner Matt Barrett, right, with him on Thursday as he met with US Vice President Mike Pence, second from left. Pence’s sister Annie, second left, attended the reception in the place of her sister-in-law Karen, who was out of the country. source Twitter/@campaignforleo

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar took his partner Matthew Barrett with him on Thursday as he met with US Vice President Mike Pence at his residence in Washington, DC.

Pence, a conservative Christian, has opposed gay marriage and the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in the past.

In his remarks at the vice president’s residence on Thursday, Varadkar spoke about the change that has happened in his country, from homosexuality being illegal to a gay man being elected prime minister.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar brought his partner Matthew Barrett with him to breakfast with US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

Some online were quick to point out the juxtaposition, since Pence has consistently received harsh criticism from LGBTQ activists. Pence, a conservative Christian, has not been quiet about his opposition to same-sex marriage in the past, once saying on the House floor: “Societal collapse was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family.”

On his last trip to the US last year, Varadkar had a closed-door meeting with Pence, and afterward, told reporters that he had brought up the issue of LGBTQ rights with him. He also said Pence and his wife told him that he and his partner were “very welcome to visit their home in the future.”

Vice President Mike Pence invited me and Matt to his home at the Naval Observatory this morning. It’s great to be back here for a really warm reception. pic.twitter.com/Wkh2Ic8lWP — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 14, 2019

Varadkar took Pence up on his offer on Thursday, bringing Barrett along for a morning reception at the vice president’s residence on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory.

Read more: Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the often overlooked but stunning vice president’s residence where the Pences live

This time, the reception was open to reporters, so cameras were rolling when Varadkar talked about the change he’s seen in his traditionally Catholic country when it comes to acceptance of gay people.

Varadkar said that growing up in Ireland, he was always “fascinated by American politics,” which “inspired me to believe in the power of politics to do good.”

“I also knew at the time that I lived in a country where, if I tried to be myself at the time, I would have ended up breaking laws.

“But today that has all changed. I stand here leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions and not my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender, or religious beliefs,” he said.

Thanks to the Vice President and his sister for a lovely morning at his home. What a great way to start this St Patrick’s weekend pic.twitter.com/2tzLEOTTpt — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 14, 2019

Varadkar said Ireland isn’t the only place where this is possible, but “every country where freedom and liberty are cherished.”

“We are, after all, all God’s children,” he said.

Pence avoided mentioning gay rights in his speech, instead focusing on his family’s ties to Ireland. He said he is currently planning a trip to Ireland, with his Irish-born mother.

“People often ask me what I felt on Inauguration Day when I raised my right hand,” Pence said. “As I looked out at that vast throng of Americans and took that oath, I thought about my grandpa … He was proud to be an American, but I can still hear that Irish brogue in my heart when my grandfather used to talk about the old country and his home across the pond. His love for the Irish people, his love for the Irish heritage is bone marrow deep.”