Leon Cooperman says he’ll back Mike Bloomberg’s presidential bid amid ongoing feud with Elizabeth Warren

source Jeff Zelevansky/Reuters

Billionaire Leon Cooperman told CNBC he’s a “huge fan” of Mike Bloomberg and will support the former New York City Mayor as a candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Cooperman added that he’d help fund Bloomberg’s campaign. Despite the former mayor’s $52 billion net worth according to Forbes, Bloomberg will still need donors to qualify for primary debates.

“I’m a huge fan of Michael. I know him personally. It’s a breath of fresh air,” Cooperman said. “Unless he changes his stripes, he will have my unequivocal support.”

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is making a late entrance into the 2020 Democratic primary, with The New York Times reporting Thursday that he plans to file paperwork for the Alabama primary by the end of the week. Bloomberg has yet to officially announce his campaign.

When asked by CNBC about Bloomberg’s fundraising efforts, Cooperman suggested the Democratic Party should join him in backing the philanthropist.

“I have a world of respect for his accomplishments and his values. I have to sit down and understand his platform,” Cooperman said. “If the Democratic Party was smart, they would support him.”

Cooperman, the famous founder of Omega Advisors, is hot off a back-and-forth feud with Senator Elizabeth Warren. The two have exchanged in a collection of remarks centered around Warren’s policy proposals. The investor most recently called her wealth tax a “bankrupt concept” on CNBC.

Warren fired back at Cooperman’s support of the billionaire philanthropist in a Friday tweet, saying the “wealthy and well-connected will always have each other’s backs” and her campaign is “building a movement to change that.”

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’ statue will be relocated after drawing protests for years

A notorious short-seller pulls back on its bet against Netflix, saying international traction could boost the stock 20%

We got a leaked copy of the memo Robinhood sent to barred users who exploited its now infamous ‘infinite money’ glitch