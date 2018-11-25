Brawl breaks out between Jags and Bills while 2 players wrestle on the ground for the ball in bizarre and wild scene

source CBS/NFL

A wild and ugly scene broke out between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Blake Bortles threw a deep, contested pass to wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who came down with the ball with Bills cornerback Levi Wallace clinging onto him.

Referees ruled that Moncrief scored a touchdown, but as both teams raced down the field, some pushing and shoving ensued, followed by a full-on brawl between Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

As Fournette and Lawson swung at each other, with both teams trying to break up the fight, Moncrief and Wallace stayed on the ground, clinging to the ball, refusing to give it up. Nobody seemed to really notice.

Here’s a clip of the incident:

Lawson and Fournette were ejected for fighting, while referees also overturned the touchdown, ruling that Moncrief was down just short of the end zone.

As Lawson and Fournette headed back to the locker rooms, they were still yelling at each other.

Fournette was not in the game when the play happened and ran across the field to get involved in the brawl. It’s possible that the NFL could fine him further for leaving the bench area to scuffle.