Jaguars president Tom Coughlin blasts 2 players who sat on bench for most of final game as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘selfish’

Jacksonville Jaguars president Tom Coughlin released a statement on Sunday criticizing running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon after the team’s Week 17 loss to the Houston Texans.

During the game, Fournette, who was inactive, and Yeldon mostly sat on the bench, looking disinterested. Afterward, Coughlin called them “disrespectful” and “selfish” in a statement.

“I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette,” Coughlin said. “They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.”

caption Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon sat on the bench for most of Week 17. source via CBS/NFL

According to ESPN, there was mounting frustration in the organization with Fournette over his rehab from a hamstring injury, his weight, and his behavior on the field. Fournette was ejected and suspended after leaving the bench in an altercation with the Buffalo Bills. Video also showed Fournette threatening a fan during an altercation.

The Associated Press reported that the team voided Fournette’s contract guarantees after his suspension.

While Fournette struggled with injuries and efficiency in 2018, Yeldon had a solid season, producing over 900 yards from scrimmage with 5 total touchdowns. He did not play in Week 17. His contract expires this offseason and is unlikely to return to the Jaguars, according to ESPN.

The Jaguars finished the season 5-11. Head coach Doug Marrone’s job is said to be secure, but there could be other overhauls on the roster.