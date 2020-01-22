Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he was a break dancer with ‘crazy haircuts’ before he made it big as an actor

caption Leonardo DiCaprio starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he used to work as a break dancer before making it big as an actor in a recent interview with his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ collaborators.

“I kept getting rejected by agents. I think because I was a break dancer at the time and had crazy haircuts…” DiCaprio told the Los Angeles Times.

His costar Brad Pitt was amused upon hearing of DiCaprio’s past as a dancer, and urged the “Titanic” actor to share footage of his moves.

“There’s got to be video somewhere,” Pitt joked.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Leonardo DiCaprio revealed in a new interview that he used to work as a break dancer before making it big as an actor.

DiCaprio said he had a tough time getting started in Hollywood, and explained that he used to beg his parents to take him to auditions, with little success at first.

DiCaprio’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” collaborators, director Quentin Tarantino and costar Brad Pitt, were also part of the interview. Pitt had a field day upon learning of DiCaprio’s secret past as a break dancer.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Brad Pitt played best friends in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

“You were a break dancer? There’s got to be video somewhere,” Pitt said. When DiCaprio admitted to owning a few tapes, his costar was ecstatic.

“Oh my God. VHS of course. I’ve got to see it. We need a movie night,” Pitt joked.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiered in 2019, and earned 10 nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards – including best actor for DiCaprio, and best supporting actor for Pitt.