Leonardo DiCaprio said he had an ‘overwhelming feeling of being starstruck’ meeting Luke Perry on the set of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The late Luke Perry left Leonardo DiCaprio starstruck on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Perry died following a stroke on March 4 this year.

“I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck,” DiCaprio told Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis.

DiCaprio said he was also struck by the actor’s kindness: “I don’t know, it really affected me.”

It turns out even Leonardo DiCaprio gets starstruck once in a while.

The actor costars alongside a veritable who’s who of Hollywood A-listers in Quentin Tarantino’s latest oeuvre, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino – but it was the late Luke Perry who had DiCaprio stumbling over his words.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis at a roundtable with Robbie, Pitt, and Tarantino, DiCaprio described his first encounter with Perry.

“… there was this immediate excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set,” DiCaprio said.

“I remember being in my teens and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television and everyone was crazy about him.

Pitt also chimed in, saying: “Incredibly generous man.”

Watch DiCaprio discuss his experience with Perry below:

Perry, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and later “Riverdale,” died March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

A representative for Perry told INSIDER that when he passed away “he was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Perry’s “Riverdale” costar Cole Sprouse said of the actor: “Luke was one of those guys I think that would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than sort of lamenting it.

“He was a good man. He was one of those guys that you never heard a bad thing said about him ever in Hollywood.”