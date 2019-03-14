Someone on Reddit made a chart of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends — and it seems his cut-off age is 25

A graph charting Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating history has gone viral on Reddit.

The line graph, drawn up by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother, traces the actor’s age versus his girlfriends.

While DiCaprio’s age continues to rise, his girlfriends stay around the 22 mark.

He has never dated a woman over the age of 25, according to the chart that cites British tabloids as its sources.

His current 21-year-old girlfriend, Argentine model and actress Camil Morrone, is as old as the “Titanic” film starring her boyfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio may grow old but his girlfriends will stay 22 forever.

That’s what a graph charting the ages of Dicaprio’s many love interests over the years would suggest, at least.

The line graph, drawn up by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother, was posted in the ‘dataisbeautiful’ subreddit on Monday and has racked up more than 22,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

caption DiCaprio’s dating history has been immortalized in Microsoft Excel. source TrustLittleBrother / Reddit

According to the chart, which cites British tabloids as its sources, DiCaprio has never dated a woman over the age of 25 and the average age of his girlfriends is 22.9 – the actor is now 44.

The chart spans 20 years and eight relationships from 1999 to 2019.

DiCaprio’s current flame, Argentine model and actress Camil Morrone, turns 22 this year – making her the same age as “Titanic,” the film that leapfrogged her boyfriend to mega-stardom back in 1997.

The Cut first reported that the two were dating in December 2017 after they met at an event in South Beach, Florida.

Read more: Meet Leonardo DiCaprio’s 21-year-old model girlfriend who is taking on the acting world

DiCaprio’s youngest girlfriend, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was just 18 when they started dating in ’99, though, they actually had the closest age gap of all his relationships because he was 24 at the time.

Bündchen, of course, is now married to New England Patriots veteran Tom Brady and has been since 2009.

Read more: Gisele Bundchen’s strategy to help Tom Brady stay healthy includes mantras, a necklace, and ‘special stones’

DiCaprio’s other long-term relationship was with Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli, who he was with from 2005 to 2010.

He also had a brief stint with actress Blake Lively in 2011 when she was 23 and dated Victoria Secret Model Erin Heatherton in 2012 when she was 22.