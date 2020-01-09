Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helped save a man who had been treading water for 11 hours after falling off a cruise ship

caption Leonardo DiCaprio’s captain said the man’s chances of survival were at “one in a billion.” source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio has taken a leaf out of Jack Dawson’s book and assisted in a heroic sea mission that saved a man’s life.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner was sailing across the Caribbean with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, when he responded to a Mayday call on December 30, People reported.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told the publication.

A 24-year-old French man had reportedly fallen off his cruise ship near St. Barts and trod water for 11 hours until DiCaprio’s crew finally located and rescued him.

“The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion – like winning the lottery twice,” a source told The Sun.

caption DiCaprio decided to pause his vacation and search for the missing. source C Flanigan/FilmMagic

According to The Sun, DiCaprio’s boat was the only vessel actively searching for the French man, whose chances of survival were also considered slim to none.

The Sun wrote that DiCaprio’s crew spotted the Frenchman near Saba island and hauled him on board before handing him off to the coast guard.