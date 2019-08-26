A retired NFL fullback pleaded for help with head and brain trouble on Twitter, saying ‘football did it’ to him

caption Le’Ron McClain. source George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Retired NFL fullback Le’Ron McClain posted a series of tweets over the weekend, in which he said he needed to get his “head checked.”

In a $1 billion settlement with former players, the NFL offered claimants up to $5 million in compensation for traumatic brain injuries.

It’s unclear if McClain is part of the settlement, but in his tweets he called on the NFL to help him seek the treatment he needs.

A retired NFL fullback pleaded for help on Twitter over the weekend, saying playing football caused him to have head and brain trouble.

In a series of emotional tweets, Le’Ron McClain, 34, said he needed to get his “head checked” and called on the NFL for help.

McClain played at the University of Alabama before joining the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. After three years with Baltimore, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers before being released in 2014.

“I have to get my head checked,” McClain tweeted. “Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too f—— much to do anything. My brain is f—— tired…. @NFL i need some help with this s—. Dark times and its showing. F—— help me please!!”

In another tweet he said: ‘Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it…. Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it. Yes its programs f— all that I need help now I need a plan….. F— Man. They dont f—— get it man”

He also speculated he would have an easier time seeking assistance if he was a quarterback.

“Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was f—— fullback that did it all,” McClain tweeted. “@NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the f— up.”

Read some of McClain’s tweets below, some of which include profanity:

I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too fucking much to do anything. My brain is fucking tired…. @NFL i need some help with this shyt. Dark times and its showing. Fucking help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man! — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it…. Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it. Yes its programs fuck all that I need help now I need a plan….. Fuck Man. They dont fucking get it man — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was fucking fullback that did it all. @NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the fuck up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. Fuck man im done…. Im out — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

Man had a moment but just know Imma fight this thing and block it like im blocking 60 Pwr on the goaline. We gonna score!!!! I got this. Its just LiFE. #AlphaMental….

Thank you to my biscuit lol. Control what I control. — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

Nights like this are the worst….. I cannot sleep… My anxiety is up… real talk im a fucking mess. Like whats wrong with me man. Come on bro!!!! Smh…… Please just Pray for me! GodWinz GodWinz!!!!!!! — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 26, 2019

Great career Luck I pray you don't have to go thru shyt on your mental like me now. I swear if you called and I answered cool but if I aint answered stop fucking calling me please. Yall dont care!!!!!! Leave me alone got damn it. Imma handle this the best way I can…. — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 26, 2019

It’s unclear if McClain is part of the $1 billion NFL settlement with former players

The NFL acknowledged a connection between football and head injuries in 2016.

In a $1 billion settlement with former players, the NFL offered claimants up to $5 million in compensation for concussion-related brain injuries and other diagnoses, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia, according to CNN and ESPN.

It’s unclear if McClain is part of the settlement, but in his tweets he called on the NFL to help him seek the treatment he needs. The NFL has yet to publicly respond to McClain’s tweets, and didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Hours after McClain’s tweets, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired in a move that shocked the NFL world. Luck, 29, said he decided to stop playing due to the toll of a string of major injuries.