Leslie Jones played ‘Meghan Markle’s third cousin’ in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit about royal etiquette

- “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at British royal family etiquette on Saturday’s episode hosted by Emma Thompson.
- In the skit titled “Etiquette Lessons,” Leslie Jones played “Meghan Markle’s third cousin,” Shantay Thomas.
- Thompson played Vivian Hargrave, a royal etiquette coach brought in to teach Jones’ character about high-tea protocol.
- The lessons started off with playful songs about high tea etiquette, before Thompson’s character turned unexpectedly violent.
- The sketch ended with a fake magazine cover showing Jones’ character attending the christening of Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
- Watch the full video below.
