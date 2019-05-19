Leslie Jones slammed the group of all-male legislators who signed the country’s most restrictive abortion law in Alabama last week: ‘This looks like the casting call for a Lipitor commercial’

- source
- Screenshot via YouTube/SNL
- Last week, Alabama passed the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban, HB314, which essentially bans all abortions in that state.
- Ohio, Mississippi, Arkansas, Utah, Georgia, Kentucky, and Missouri have all also recently enacted or are in the process of approving new anti-abortion laws.
- Worldwide research on abortion rates by the Guttmacher Institute shows that abortion laws have essentially no impact on abortion rates whatsoever, they just make the conditions more dangerous and deadly for the women who do seek abortions, legal or otherwise.
- Contraceptive access, however, does help measurably reduce abortion rates.
- On the “Saturday Night Live” season finale, comedian Leslie Jones railed against the new Alabama abortion ban, signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey last Wednesday after 25 male Republican Senators passed it Tuesday night.
- “Women are the same as humans,” Jones said on SNL’s Weekend Update, adding “the fact that nine states are doing this means this really is a war on women.”
- Watch the full clip below.