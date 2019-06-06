Leslie Jones is calling for a boycott on Sephora after she says her makeup artist and friend were left ‘in tears’ while shopping there

On Tuesday, Leslie Jones called for a boycott on Sephora after she says her makeup artist and a friend were treated poorly while shopping there.

The comedian reiterated her message on Instagram, and began the hashtag “NoMoSephora.”

In a statement to INSIDER, Sephora said the “information shared by Leslie Jones” is “concerning,” and that “the situation she describes does not reflect [the company’s] values.”

One day after Jones tweeted about the brand, Sephora hosted inclusivity trainings throughout its US businesses, which the brand said had been planned for six months.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Leslie Jones wants people to skip their next trip to Sephora.

On Tuesday, the “Saturday Night Live” star took to Twitter with a story about her makeup artist, and the wife of her best friend. In her tweet, Jones said the two visited Sephora’s “2103 Broadway store” in New York City, as her best friend’s wife “needed makeup and to learn how to apply.”

According to Jones, her makeup artist eventually “called in tears” as a result of “how bad” a “salesperson and manager” treated them.

I sent my makeup artist @LolasBeautyMark and my best friends wife to @Sephora 2103 Broadway store. she needed makeup and to learn how to apply. my makeup artist just called in tears of how bad they treated her and my friends wife!! The salesperson and manager. SO NO MORE SEPHORA — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) June 4, 2019

“I sent my makeup artist @LolasBeautyMark and my best friend’s wife to @Sephora 2103 Broadway store,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “She needed makeup and to learn how to apply. My makeup artist just called in tears of how bad they treated her and my friend’s wife!! The salesperson and manager. SO NO MORE SEPHORA.”

In response to a tweet about the incident from ET Canada, Jones clarified that it was her friend and makeup artist who were left in tears, and not her.

“I said my makeup artist and my best friend’s wife,” Jones said on Twitter. “My artist was helping her with makeup and decided to take her there for products. She was in tears. So tell the story right. Nobody puts Leslie Jones in tears son!!”

NO!! If you gonna report it get it right! I said my makeup artist and my best friends wife. My artist was helping her with makeup and decided to take her there for products. She was in tears. So tell the story right. Nobody puts Leslie Jones in tears son!! — Leslie Jones ???? (@Lesdoggg) June 6, 2019

The comedian then reiterated her message on Instagram

“If we spend money in your store, we deserve customer service too,” Jones added on Instagram. “SO F— YOUR STORE.”

“You got to close your store to teach your employees sensitivity,” Jones said in the caption of her post. “How about fire they a– and hire people who got sensitivity. Cause they exist!!! I’m tired of this s—!! What happened to customer service? Do we just not give a f— anymore!! #NOMOSEPHORA“

Sephora representatives described the information Jones shared as ‘concerning’

In a statement sent to INSIDER, representatives for Sephora said the brand holds itself “to a high, and public, set of standards around creating a welcoming space for each and every client.”

“The information shared by Leslie Jones regarding [makeup artist] Lola Okanlawon’s experience at Sephora is concerning, and the situation she describes does not reflect our values,” Sephora representatives said.

“We have reached out to Lola to gather more information,” the statement continued. “It is our priority to build an inclusive community and a place where all clients feel respected. Our journey has not been perfect and is by no means complete. We will continue to learn and work toward this goal.”

SZA accused Sephora of racially profiling her in April

In April, Grammy-nominated musician SZA accused a Sephora employee of racially profiling her.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” SZA wrote on Twitter.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Read more: Sephora is temporarily closing its stores for inclusion training, but it might not be enough to stop racial profiling

Sephora hosted inclusivity trainings at its US stores this week

On Wednesday, Sephora temporarily closed its US stores, distribution center, and corporate office to hold one-hour-long inclusion trainings across the company.

Sephora announced the trainings on Facebook in May alongside a video campaign called “We Belong to Something Beautiful.” In the video, Sephora said it “believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences.”

In a press release previously sent to INSIDER, Sephora said the company had plans for inclusivity training in the works for months before it was announced.

“The plan to close our US stores, distribution centers, call centers, and corporate office for a one-hour inclusivity workshop with our 16,000 employees has been in development for over six months, timed with our first campaign chapter debuting on June 6,” Sephora representatives said.

caption Sephora closed its US stores for one hour on Wednesday. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“While it is true that SZA’s experience occurred prior to the launch of the ‘We Belong to Something Beautiful’ campaign, the campaign was not the result of this tweet,” representatives added. “However, it does reinforce why belonging is now more important than ever.”

Representatives for Leslie Jones did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.