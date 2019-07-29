Let Your Regular Payments Earn More for You with Citi PayAll

Industry-First Digital Payment Solutions that Enables Citi Credit Cardholders to Settle Big Ticket Payments on Citi Mobile® App while Earning Points

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 July 2019 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

Citi Hong Kong today announced the launch of Citi PayAll, a first-of-its-kind payment solution that enables Citibank credit cardholders to settle one-off or recurring payments on the Citi Mobile® App using their credit card while earning Points at the same time. The types of payment Citi PayAll covers include monthly rental, monthly carpark fees, residential property management fees, and tuition fees. Clients no longer need to settle these transactions using cash, checks or autopay, giving them more autonomy and flexibility in payment options.

Citi PayAll is available to every Citi cardholder and can be activated instantly in a few simple steps via the Citi Mobile® App. Upon logging into the Citi Mobile® App and going to the “Payment“ page, clients only need to choose between “single payment“ or “recurring payments“ for up to two years; provide the necessary payment details such as recipient‘s name, bank account number, and the amount to be settled; and finally select the credit card to be used to settle the payment. Clients will receive a payment alert when the transaction is debited from their credit card and the full transaction amount including any applicable fees[1] will be reflected in the credit card statement.

Lawrence Li, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citibank Hong Kong, said, “At Citi, we are constantly looking for further enhancements to deliver a remarkable client experience by leveraging our technology, based on our understanding of client spending behaviors and needs. With the launch of Citi PayAll, we not only give our clients an alternative means to make their payments easily and smartly through our mobile app, but also offer them more value on their regular spending.”

From now on with Citi PayAll, Citi cardholders can earn up to 900,000 Points[2] in a year with successful HK$50,000[3] monthly scheduled payment.





For further information, please visit Citibank.hk/payall.

[1] A service fee per each scheduled payment may be applied. [2] The calculation is based on the assumption that all transactions are made with Citi PremierMiles Card, cardholders of Citi PremierMiles Card will be awarded 12 Points per HK$8 local transaction posted. [3] There is a monthly cap of HK$50,000 and a maximum of 10 Citi PayAll transactions within a month across all categories. Clients are only allowed to make a maximum of 2 Citi PayAll transactions to the same beneficiary within one month.



