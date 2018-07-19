3 people have been injured in an explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania

caption A satellite view of Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania. The depot is the large, brown building in the center of the image. source Google Maps

Three people have been airlifted to medical safety following an explosion at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

There was a fire in one of the buildings on the site.

Two employees were reportedly seen running out of a building and on fire.

Authorities have since called the incident “contained” and said it poses no threat to the public.

At least three people have been injured in an explosion at a US Army depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

The blast took place at Letterkenny Army Depot around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, and left the victims with serious burns.

Three people were airlifted to medical safety after the blast, the Franklin Fire Company said in a Facebook post.

It also said fire engines and trucks had arrived to fight a fire in one of the site’s buildings.

Two employees ran out of a building on the site screaming and on fire, with one of them showing chemical burns, the ABC 27 news channel reported, citing employees on the scene.

The explosion poses no threat to the public, the Franklin County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News.

A Facebook page for the depot also confirmed that an explosion had taken place and that there “were injuries,” though not how many. It added that the incident had been “contained.”

The posts about the explosion were later deleted.

The source of the explosion remains unknown. Employees are not being allowed back into into the depot for fear of more blasts to come, ABC27 said.

According to the depot’s Facebook page, the army depot helps “deliver superior maintenance, manufacturing, logistics, life cycle support and service worldwide to the Joint Warfighter and our International partners.”