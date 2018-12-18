Here’s what actually happens to letters addressed to Santa at the North Pole

The United States Postal Service has two ways of responding to letters to Santa.

Every year, millions of children (and even some adults) send letters to Santa Claus asking for Christmas presents. But what actually happens to letters addressed to Santa in the North Pole?

There are two ways that the United States Postal Service responds to these letters.

Through Operation Santa, members of the public and organizations can reply.

The United States Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa over 100 years ago, a spokesperson for the USPS told INSIDER in a statement. In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized postal workers and everyday citizens to respond to these letters.

When the amount of mail became too much for them to handle alone, the Postal Service enlisted charitable organizations and corporations to write replies and even opt to send gifts that children had asked for.

In 2017, Operation Santa went digital through the website delivercheer.com. In a total of seven cities (Austin, Indianapolis, New York City, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Washington, DC), aspiring Santas can browse people’s letters online, select one they want to respond to with a note or a gift, and bring their response to a post office in that city for delivery.

If you don’t live in one of those seven cities, you can still adopt a letter in person at a participating post office. Organizations or companies that want to participate can send a representative with a note on letterhead granting authorization to view letters.

Through Letters From Santa, someone in a child’s life can include a response and send both letters to get a North Pole postmark.

If you know a child who is sending a letter to Santa, you can write a response as Santa yourself and have the USPS deliver it as if it came from the North Pole, complete with a special North Pole postmark.

A spokesperson provided INSIDER with the following guidelines:

Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.” Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Ensure a first-class mail stamp is affixed to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope with appropriate postage, and address it to:

NORTH POLE POSTMARK POSTMASTER 4141 POSTMARK DR ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

A letter simply addressed to “Santa, North Pole” will not go to the postmaster in Anchorage, Alaska. It will end up in a default area for mail without a complete address and then sorted back into the Operation Santa program where a postal worker or member of the public can respond.

Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, making a child feel special is a wonderful way to finish out the year.

