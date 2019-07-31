Le’Veon Bell apologized to fantasy players after holding out for the entire 2018 season, and now fans that drafted him are asking him to refund their league dues

Le’Veon Bell was one of the top players drafted in fantasy football in 2018, but wound up derailing the seasons of those who picked him when he decided to hold out for the entire season.

On Monday, Bell offered a “long overdue” apology to those who drafted him, and promised to make it up to them this year with a big season.

Some fans were receptive to Bell’s apology, while others attempted to convince the Jets running back to refund them for their entry fees from the previous season.

Le’Veon Bell ruined many fantasy football seasons in 2018.

As one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL, Bell was a top pick in fantasy football leagues across in the country last year, with players using first-round draft picks in order to secure him for the season.

But rather than tearing up the field as he did in 2017, Bell didn’t play a single game during the 2018 season, choosing instead to hold out for a new deal. Eventually, he sat out the entire season in order to keep himself healthy for his next contract.

Bell’s plan eventually worked – he signed a deal worth $52.5 million over four years with the New York Jets, including $35 million in guaranteed money – but not before tanking the season of any fantasy player that took him with their first pick in their draft.

On Monday, Bell apologized to those who drafted him in 2018, and promised to make it up to them this year by bringing his fantasy owners a championship.

“This is loooong overdue!!” Bell tweeted. “But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different.”

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the ???????? this year ???????? pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Some fans were receptive to Bell’s apology, understanding that he was only doing what he believed was best for his health and his career. Others were less accepting of his condolences.

But betweent these two extremes, there was one set of fantasy players that were more than willing to forgive Bell on one condition: that he repay them their league entry fees.

Requests ranging from $20 to hundreds or even thousands poured into Bell’s replies, with some even including a link to their Venmo accounts in case Bell felt like making good on the deal.

It’s unclear if Bell has followed through with any of these sought-after refunds, but by his apology, he seems much more concerned with moving forward and helping fantasy owners this season win a title.

