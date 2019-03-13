Le’Veon Bell reportedly lands 4-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets after holding out of entire 2018 NFL season

caption Le’Veon Bell. source Jim Rogash/Getty

Le’Veon Bell is reportedly set to sign with the New York Jets, ending his unprecedented hold out.

Bell’s deal is reportedly worth $52.5 million over four years, and includes $35 million in guaranteed money.

Bell made the unprecedented decision to hold out for the entirety of the 2018 NFL season in order to preserve his health in hopes of signing a long-term deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bell has agreed to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets, that will make him one of the highest paid running backs in the NFL.

Bell’s decision to sit out the 2018 season in order to preserve his health for a longer deal was seen as a game-changer in the NFL.

The Steelers had placed the franchise tag on Bell for 2018, with the star back set to make $14.5 million had he played the 16-game season in Pittsburgh. Bell chose instead to forgo the season, giving up around $855,000 per game, in order to keep himself healthy and hopefully land a richer deal in the off-season.

It looks as though Bell’s decision has paid off, with Schefter reporting that his new contract with the Jets will include $35 million guaranteed – a sticking point for players at a position with such a high risk of injury and rate of turnover.

Bell is known as one of the most dangerous weapons in football, averaging more than 120 total yards per game from 2013 to 2017.

He will join a Jets offense looking to turn the corner, with quarterback Sam Darnold entering his second year in the NFL.

