In 911 call, star NFL running back Le’Veon Bell says 2 naked ‘girlfriends’ stole $1 million worth of money, jewelry, and clothes

caption Le’Veon Bell. source Mark Brown / Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell reported a theft at his home in Hollywood, Florida on May 25 by two women he says he left naked in his bed that day before heading to a workout.

Bell reported the women stole $1 million worth of items from the running back on the 911 call. Police later estimated the value to be $547,600.

The items include four pieces of jewelry, including a Black Panther pendant and a Rolex Presidential Watch.

The women, who are referred to as “girlfriends” in the police report, also stole $22,600 according to the police report.

The investigation is still underway.

The incident occurred on May 25 at the running back’s home in Hollywood, Florida, where he has been spending most of his time this offseason when he is not at mandatory camp in Florham Park.

During the call, Bell stated that he left his home for his usual workout and when he returned, he found his clothes in disarray and all of his jewelry missing.

“When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house. I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me,” Bell told the 911 operator.

Bell identified two women at the scene, whom he described as his “girlfriends” in the police report.

He described the two women as “mixed [race].” He went on to say that one was 23 years old and darker-skinned. The operator also asked him to describe what she was wearing.

“When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes … so I didn’t see her, when she [left the house],” Bell said.

Bell described the second woman as lighter skinned and 21 years old. The operator again asked what she was last seen wearing.

“The same way,” he said. “She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

The operator asked Bell for the total estimated value of the items stolen, to which he responded, “Oh, like a million dollars.”

Upon further investigation, police estimated the value to be $547,600.

According to the police report obtained by NJ Advance Media from Hollywood (Fla.) police, Bell reported six stolen items. The four items of jewelry included items valued at $350,000, $75,000, $80,000, and $15,000.

caption Police estimated the two women stole an estimated value of $547,600 from Bell. source Hollywood Police Department

The items were identified as “two gold Cuban link chains with diamonds, a gold chain with a Black Panther pendant which contained black and white diamonds, rose gold Rolex Presidential Watch, and a two-tone rose gold and white gold Cuban link bracelet.”

Bell also reported $22,600 stolen in cash and a sixth item worth $5,000, that was redacted from the police report.

The report of the incident was first obtained by the Associated Press.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets this offseason after sitting out the 2018 season due to contract disputes with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is unknown whether Bell has received the stolen items since the time of the report or if the suspects have been caught.

