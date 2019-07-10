Leveraging On Hotel Pricing Strategy

Open your mind beyond rate parity. Reshape the way hotels sell rooms online

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 July 2019 – From our findings from the past year, hotels in the Asia Pacific are undercut 30-40% of the time have a 31% lower rate conversion on their website. That’s a huge swathe of revenue missed out if hotels do not tighten up on parity. *

Wholesalers are cited by 59% as the main reason for rate disparity, followed by online travel agents at 39% and technology/channel manager issues at 33%. ^

Under the current Australian Competition and Consumer Commission rules (ACCC), hotels are only able to offer lower rates than those advertised by the OTAs for direct bookings over the phone, in person or through loyalty programmes. +

With the decline of rate parity, hotels are strategising to reshape the way they sell rooms online. In a half day conference in Sydney on 23 July 2019, the Hotel Digital Lab concentrates on a wealth of information for hoteliers who want to maximise their online sales around the theme: “Hotel online distribution: what really sells rooms today?”

Along with D-EDGE, expert partners will share their tips to guide you on how to decipher which trends are really impacting our industry and what can effectively work for your hotel. The Hotel Digital Lab Sydney partners are Google, IDeaS, The Hotels Network and NewBook who will also take the tour with us in selected cities as well. Details are available and updated periodically on hoteldigitallab.com. Register for the event in Sydney as seats is limited.





The Hotel Digital Lab introduced in 2016 had hoteliers who participated in our conference for the last three years, overwhelmingly requesting for turnkey solutions. This new series of Digital Lab tour for 2019 includes additional cities worldwide with an inaugural event in Sydney.

“With parity clauses and prices shifting within the hotel industry, this is our way of sharing the latest trends, best practices as well as relevant solutions that hoteliers can apply to drive room bookings online. D-EDGE is pleased to bring the inaugural Hotel Digital Lab conference to Sydney with its opening of Australia and New Zealand market in 2018. This conference has inspired hoteliers around the Asia Pacific and Europe with the knowledge to steer them on techniques to leverage on price flexibility within a broader revenue management strategy.

We hope this conference would instil confidence and navigate the ever-changing world of digital with a comprehensive guide to more online room sales in Australia,” expressed Christine Tan, Managing Director Asia Pacific of D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions.

As the Hotel Digital Labs are dedicated to hoteliers and spearheaded by industry leaders, participation in the conference nearest to them are complimentary .





To register for a pass to the half-day event throughout Europe and Asia, please visit hoteldigitallab.com/lab, select the city you wish to attend and register with us.

The Event of the year Not To Be Missed!





Source:

* https://www.fastbooking.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Ebook-FB_Triptease-online.pdf

^ https://www.phocuswire.com/OTA-Insight-Hotel-Parity-Review

+ https://www.accomnews.com.au/2019/03/rate-parity-to-be-banned-under-labor/





About D-EDGE’s Hotel Digital Lab

GET INSPIRED | SHARE | LEARN

D-EDGE’s Hotel Digital Lab is a learning lab for hoteliers to increase their profits in a digital world!

Dedicated to hoteliers and spearheaded by industry leaders, this conference covers the latest trends, technology and current issues hoteliers are concern about and provides turnkey solutions that would shape the fundamentals of distributions.

It provides hoteliers with an opportunity to re-think and re-conceptualise the flow of the booking sequence with a broader revenue management strategy.





About D-EDGE

Established from the merger of two long-established hospitality digital solution providers, D-EDGE offers leading-edge, cloud-based, e-commerce solutions to more than 11,000 hotels in over 100 countries.

Combining the technical excellence of Availpro with the digital marketing expertise of Fastbooking, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses: Central Reservation System, Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media, and Website Creation.





With a team of 350 experts located in over 20 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services and tools. With its global network of 500+partners, D-EDGE’s ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow.





website: https://www.d-edge.com/

video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XsbM_pD8es&t=27s